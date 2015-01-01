पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपावली आज:शहर की सड़कों पर सज गई दुकानें, गणेश की प्रतिमा से लेकर पटाखे की हुई बिक्री

बेगूसराय33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपावली को लेकर खरीदारी करती महिलाएं।
  • मिट्टी के दिये तो प्लास्टर ऑफ पेरिस की गणेश-लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा खूब बिकी
  • शनिवार दोपहर 01ः49 से रविवार 11ः38 बजे तक रहेगा अमावस्या

दीपों का पर्व दीपावली इस वर्ष 14 नवम्बर को मनाया जाएगा। जिसको लेकर पूरे हर्ष का माहौल है। कहीं लोगों ने अपने घरों को एलईडी लाइट से सजाया है तो कुछ लोगों ने मिट्टी के दीए की खरीदारी की है ताकि वे आज शाम अपने घरों को मिट्टी के दिए से रौशन कर सके। पंडित केशव ठाकुर ने बताया कि शनिवार को दिन में 01ः49 से अमावस्या आरंभ हो रहा है। यह अमावस्या रविवार को 11ः38 बजे तक विद्यमान रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि अमावस्या तिथि लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए उत्तम माना गया है। साथ ही बताया कि सूर्यास्त 05ः22 मिनट को है, जिसके तुरंत बाद प्रदोष काल में किसी भी दिन लक्ष्मी पूजा हो सकती है। रात 12 बजे से दो बजकर 14 मिनट तक लक्ष्मी पूजा सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना गया है। वैसे कार्तिक अमावस्या को किसी भी समय गणेश-लक्ष्मी की पूजा मनोवांछित फलदायक होता है। दीपावली की खरीदारी को लेकर शुक्रवार को पूरा शहर गुलजार रहा। पूरे शहर में दिन भर लोगों की काफी चहल-पहल रही, जो देर शाम तक देखा गया। शहर की अधिकांश सड़कों पर अस्थाई दुकान सज गए। कहीं मिट्टी के दीए तो कहीं, लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति, कहीं पटाखे तो कहीं हुक्का-पाती की दुकानें सज गई। अधिकांश जगहों पर मोम्मबत्ती बेचने को लेकर अस्थाई दुकानदारों के बीच होड़ सी लगी रही। भले ही पूरे शहर में अस्थाई दुकानें सज गई थी, लेकिन शहर में लोगों की संख्या में पिछले साल की तुलना में काफी कम दिखी।

सबसे ज्यादा लोग दीप, मोमबत्ती, मिठाई, हुक्का-पाती खरीदने में दिखाई दिलचस्पी
पूरे दिन शहर के दुकानों में खरीदारों की भीड़ लगी रही। खरीदारी में खासकर महिलाओं का उत्साह देखते ही बन रहा था। ट्रैफिक चौक, कचहरी रोड, मेन रोड, विष्णुपुर, पटेल चौक आदि जगहों अस्थाई सैकड़ों की संख्या में अस्थाइ दुकानें सजने के कारण इन जगहों पर खूब चहल-पहल रही। सबसे ज्यादा लोग दीप, मोमबत्ती, मिठाई, हुक्का-पाती खरीदने में ज्यादा दिलचस्पी दिखाई।

खूब बिके मिट्टी के दीये तो प्लास्टर ऑफ पेरिस के गणेश-लक्ष्मी

दीपावली को लेकर शहर में मिट्टी के दीए, घरौंदा सजाने के लिए मिट्टी का चुक्का, जांता और अन्य रंग-बिरंगे खिलौने खूब बिके। जबकि पूजा के लिए प्लास्टर ऑफ पेरिस के गणेश लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा की भी जमकर खरीदारी की गई। इसको लेकर जगह-जगह दुकानें सजाई गई थी।

शहर की सड़कें बाजार में हो गई तब्दील
दीपावली को लेकर शहर की सड़कें बाजार में तब्दील हो गई है। कचहरी रोड, विष्णुपुर रोड सदर अस्पताल रोड एवं मेन मार्केट की सड़कें रंग बिरंगे दीप, पटाखे, कैंडल, घरौंदा, घरों को सजाने वाले स्टीकर एवं माला की दुकानों से साज गई है। इसके साथ ही संठी एवं गणेश लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा की भी दुकानें लगाई गई है। जहां सुबह से ही खरीदारों की भीड़ देखा गया।

जिले में अधिक दाम के कारण कम दिखी पटाखों की बिक्री
पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध और इससे होने वाले हानी के साथ अधिक दामों के कारण इस बार पिछले साल की तुलना में पटाखों की बिक्री अपेक्षाकृत कम दिखने को मिली। शुक्रवार को कचहरी रोड में चार पटाखे की दुकानें खुली थी। जहां मात्र एक दुकान पर ही कुछ लोग दिखे बाकि के तीन दुकान खाली दिखे। जबकि पिछले साल कचहरी रोड में ही दर्जन भर से अधिक दुकान खुले थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें