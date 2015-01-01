पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:किसी ने योग से तो किसी ने लिया मां का आशीर्वाद, फिर जुटे मतगणना की तैयारी में

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बछवाड़ा के सीपीआई प्रत्याशी दिनभर व्यस्त रहे।
  • मतगणना से एक दिन पहले अपने-अपने जीत को लेकर आश्वस्त दिखे महागठबंधन और एनडीए के प्रत्याशी, किसी ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ की बैठक तो किसी ने दिया मुस्तैद रहने की सलाह

मतगणना के एक दिन पहले सोमवार को सातो विधानसभा में एनडीए और महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी अपने-अपने जीत को लेकर आश्वत दिखे। बावजूद प्रत्याशियों का दिनचर्या अलग-अलग तरह से बीता। कोई सुबह सबेरे अपने उठकर घुमने निकले और आम लोगों से बात किया तो कोई दिन भर हार जीत का गणित ठीक करते रहे। इसके अलावे कोई प्रत्याशी चाय की दुकान पर अपने समर्थकों के साथ बिताया तो कोई मंगलवार को अपनी जीत की तैयारी को आशवस्त दिखे।

घर पर ही रहे
मटिहानी विधायक बोगो सिंह का दिन आम दिनों के तरह ही बीता। आम दिनों के तरह ही वे अपने घर पर ही मौजूद रहे। उन्होनें बताया कि मंगलवा की सुबह सबसे पहले माता-पिता के चरण स्पर्श कर आशीर्वाद लूंगा उसके बाद अपना क्रिया कर्म करके पूजा अर्चना करने के बाद सुबह से टीवी चैनल पर बैठकर मतगणना देखता और सुनता रहूंगा। जीत के बाद हमारा कार्यकर्ता जब फोन करके कहेंगे तब प्रमाण पत्र लेने के लिए जाऊंगा।

मतगणना कार्य की तैयारी में मशगूल देखे गए

बछवाड़ा के सीपीआई प्रत्याशी का मतगणना से एक दिन पहले पूर्व विधायक अवधेश कुमार राय भी मतगणना के पूर्व की तैयारी में मशगूल देखें गये। सुबह पांच बजे हीं उठकर सभी मतगणना अभिकर्ता को जुटाने में भिड़ गए।

हालचाल पूछा
चेरियाबरियारपुर विधायक मंजू वर्मा मतगणना शुरू होने के एक दिन पूर्व सोमवार को वर्तमान विधायक एवं पूर्व मंत्री कुमारी मंजू वर्मा की दिनचर्या आम दिनों की तरह ही रहा। सुबह वे नित क्रियाक्रम से निवृत होकर होकर घूमने निकली। टहलते हुए आस पास के लोगों से उनका हाल -चाल पूछती मिली। क्षेत्र के कई कार्यकर्ता उनके आवास पर थे।

जीत की उम्मीद
जीत के प्रति आश्वस्त और रिलेक्स मूड में दिखे सीपीआई प्रत्याशी सूर्यकांत पासवान मतगणना से एक दिन पूर्व सोमवार को बखरी के सीपीआई प्रत्याशी जीत के प्रति पूरी तरह आश्वस्त और रिलेक्स मूड में दिखे। सुबह पांच बजे समर्थकों के साथ चाय पानी के साथ करीब आधा घंटा चुनावी चर्चा हुई। अन्य दिनों की भांति मॉर्निंग वॉकर के लिए निकल पङे।

कार्यकर्ताओं से चर्चा
जदयू प्रत्याशी शशिकांत कुमार शशि उर्फ अमर कुमार सिंह के तरबन्ना स्थित आवास पर लगातार कार्यकर्ताओं का आना जाना लगा रहा। जदयू प्रत्याशी कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच बैठ कर मतगणना को लेकर लगातार चर्चा करते नजर आये और बीच-बीच में मतगणना के लिए जाने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को फोन अहले सुबह आवास पर बुलाया।

लोगों से मिलतेे रहे
राजद प्रत्याशी सत्तानंद संबुद्ध उर्फ ललन यादव लगातार मतगणना में जाने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच बने रहे और मतगणना को लेकर आवश्यक निर्देश देते नजर आये। यहीं हाल लोजपा प्रत्याशी सुरेन्द्र विवेक के बलिया प्रशांत नगर स्थित आवास का रहा। यहां कार्यकर्ताओं में युवाओं की संख्या अधिक रही। मतगणना को लेकर सलाह दिया।

पूजा-पाठ किया
विपक्षी के खेमे पर नजर मतगणना की तैयारी में बीता दिन मटिहानी विधानसभा से लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजकुमार सिंह की सुबह सामान्य दिनों की तरह योगा, पूजा-पाठ एवं नाश्ते से प्रारंभ हुआ। लेकिन जैसे-जैसे समय बीतता गया मतगणना को लेकर अपनी तैयारी में जुट गए। इस दौरान वे अपने मुख्य प्रतिद्वंदी के खेमे में क्या चल रहा है और किस तरह की बेचैनी है।

