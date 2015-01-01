पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाट्य महोत्सव का आयोजन:‘समाज को बदल डालो’ से दहेज पर प्रहार

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • युवा कला मंच नागदह के दो दिवसीय नाट्य महोत्सव में कलाकारों के अभिनय ने बटोरीं तालियां

छठ पूजा के अवसर पर युवा कला मंच नागदह द्वारा दो दिवसीय नाटक के अंतिम दिन समाज को बदल डालो नाटक का मंचन किया गया। नाटक में दिखाया गया कि राय साहब अपने बेटे की शादी के लिए गरीब दीनानाथ से पांच लाख रुपए दहेज के रूप में मांगता है, जिसे पूरा करने के लिए गरीब दीनानाथ अपना घर जमीन सब कुछ बेच कर रुपए इंतजाम करता है। लेकिन उसे भी डाकू लूट लेता है। लेकिन जब डाकू को पता चलता है कि यह गरीब आदमी अपनी बेटी की शादी के लिए घर जमीन सब कुछ बेच कर रुपए इकट्ठा किया है, तो वह वचन देता है कि उसकी बेटी की शादी अवश्य होगी। डाकू दहेज लेने वाले राय साहब के घर पर जाता है और उसे चेतावनी देते हुए कहता है कि जिससे तुम दहेज लेने वाले थे, उसके रुपए हमने लूट लिया है। भलाई इसी में होगी कि तुम उससे दहेज मत लेना और बेटे की शादी दीनानाथ की बेटी से करो। इसके बाद शादी तो हो जाती है। लेकिन बाद में राय साहब के एक नालायक लड़के द्वारा दीनानाथ के दामाद को शादी की पहली रात ही हत्या कर देता है। राय साहब को लगता है कि यह लड़की के आने से ही उसके बेटे की मृत्यु हुई है। यह लड़की हमारे घर के लिए अशुभ है। उसके बाद वह अपने बेटे की पत्नी को बहुत सताता है लेकिन जब उसे असलियत का पता चलता है कि उसका अपना ही लड़का ने अपने बड़े भाई को जान से मार डाला। क्योंकि कॉलेज के समय से ही उस लड़की से शादी करना चाहता था। यह बात जब डाकू को पता चलता है, तो डाकू राय साहब के नालायक बेटे को जान से मार देता है और राय साहब को हिदायत देते हुए कहता है कि तुम मेरी बहन को ठीक से रखना। इस दौरान दर्शकों ने सभी कलाकारों को उनके शानदार अभिनय के लिए सराहा।

इन्होंने किया अभिनय
नाटक में अमित कुमार, श्रवण, चंदन, प्रगति, रामजपो राय बादल, अमनीश, लारा, रंजय, गोलू, कुणाल, आदित्य आदि ने अभिनय किया। नाटक में जयदेव, पवन, राजन, सुशील, निरंजन, नवीन, दीपक, अंजय, सत्येंद्र कुमार आदि ने मुख्य सहयोगी की भूमिका निभाई। मौके पर अतिथि के रुप में डॉ मेराजुल हक, डॉ संध्या कुमारी, डॉ गणेश मौजूद रहे।

