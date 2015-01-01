पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीरपुर:मेन रोड के किनारे बैंक को बदमाश बना रहे टारगेट

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को आईडीबीआई बैंक सरौंजा शाखा को अपना निशाना बनाया। लक्ष्मीपुर गांव की सघन आबादी के बाहर बेगूसराय-वीरपुर-संजात पथ के किनारे अवस्थित इस बैंक शाखा के नजदीक मात्र कुछ दुकान व घर हैं। मेन रोड से सटे इस बैंक में बदमाशों को लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने में आसानी हुई। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों की मानें तो सभी बदमाश बाइक पर सवार होकर बेगूसराय की तरफ से आए थे और उसी दिशा में पुनः भागे।

मेन रोड होने के कारण बदमाश आसानी से भाग गए। लूट की घटना को उस समय अंजाम दिया गया जब बैंक में तैनात एक गार्ड और एक चौकीदार दोनों बैंक के भीतर बैठकर लंच कर रहे थे। जिससे बदमाशों को भीतर घुसने में किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं हुई। ऐसे भी इस बैंक शाखा में ग्राहकों की कम भीड़ रहती है।

नए लग रहे थे अपराधी, नहीं था टेक्निकल ज्ञान
शाखा प्रबंधक ज्ञान प्रकाश ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने बैंक लूट के दौरान सीसीटीवी को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया और न ही किसी भी व्यक्ति को कोई क्षति पहुंचायी। इतना ही नहीं बदमाशों ने केवल कैश काउंटर में रखे रुपये लूटे और चलते बने। कैश काउंटर से झोला में रुपये लेकर भागते बदमाश डरे सहमे लग रहे थे।

घटना के बाद स्थल निरीक्षण एवं सीसीटीवी फुटेज को देखकर ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि सभी अपराधी नवसिखुआ एवं तकनीकी ज्ञान विहीन थे। शायद यही कारण था कि घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद भी वे लोग सीसी कैमरा के हार्ड डिस्क व अन्य किसी संयंत्रों को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाया। पुलिस हरेक एंगल से मामले की पड़ताल कर रही है।

