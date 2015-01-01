पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माल्यार्पण:तेघड़ा विधायक ने किया राष्ट्रकवि दिनकर की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण, नारों से भरा जोश

बीहट3 घंटे पहले
तेघड़ा विधानसभा से महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी के रूप में विजयी हुए रामरतन सिंह के द्वारा बीहट से लेकर जीरोमाइल स्थित प्रतिमाओं पर माल्यार्पण किया गया। सुबह के साढ़े 10 बजे बीहट स्थित शहीद स्मारक स्थल पर पर तेघड़ा विधायक रामरतन सिंह के द्वारा कॉमरेड चंद्रशेखर सिंह, कॉमरेड सीताराम मिश्र और कॉमरेड चन्देश्वरी प्रसाद सिंह की आदमकद प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया गया।

इस बीच एटक जिला महासचिव प्रह्लाद सिंह के द्वारा इंकलाबी नारों से शहीद स्मारक परिसर को गुंजायमान कर दिया गया। तेघड़ा विधानसभा की जनता जिंदाबाद, तेघड़ा के साथियों को लाल सलाम, कॉमरेड चंद्रशेखर अमर रहे, काॅमरेड सीताराम मिश्र अमर रहे, कॉमरेड चन्देश्वरी प्रसाद सिंह अमर रहे जैसे गगन भेदी नारों से शहीद स्मारक स्थल गूंज उठा। इसके बाद विधायक रामरतन सिंह के नेतृत्व में काफिला जीरोमाइल स्थित राष्ट्रकवि दिनकर की आदम कद प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया गया।

वहीं सैकड़ों लोगों की उपस्थिति में बीहट मसनदपुर टोला स्थित चंद्रशेखर पुस्तकालय परिसर में चंद्रशेखर सिंह की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया गया। इस मौके पर भाकपा के नेता दिलेर अफगान, आशुतोष कुमार उर्फ मुन्ना, पूर्व मुखिया रामाधार सिंह, पूर्व मुखिया रामानन्द यादव, राम उदगार सिंह भूतनाथ, अमरनाथ सिंह, सामाजिक कार्यकर्त्ता हेमंत कुमार, रुपेश कुमार, किशलय कुमार, निशांत बबलू, पप्पू सिंह, सुधीर, मणिभूषण, उपेन्द्र सिंह सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे। मौके पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्त्ता हेमंत कुमार द्वारा 51 किलो लड्डू कार्यकर्त्ताओं के बीच बांटा गया।

