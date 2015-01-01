पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर अलर्ट:तापमान में आयी गिरावट, दिन में तेज धूप, शाम को ठंड का अहसास

बेगुसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • इस मौसम में गर्म कपड़े का करें उपयोग और परेशानी से रहें दूर, दिन में तेज धूप देखकर, शाम में नहीं बरतें लापरवाही

पिछले कुछ दिनों से सुबह और शाम तापमान में भारी गिरावट के इस साल सर्दी का आगमन कुछ पहले हो चुका है। हालांकि दिन में तेज धूप के कारण तापमान सामान्य रहता है, लेकिन शाम ढलते ही अचानक तापमान में भारी गिरावट से ठंढ़ में वृद्धि हो रही है। मौमस में आए बदलाव से सतर्क और सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। इस मौसम में थोड़ी सी लापरवाही काफी नुकसानदेह साबित हो सकती है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि हमें ठंढ़ के दुष्प्रभाव से खुद को बचाना चाहिए। बदलते मौसम और गिरते तापमान में लोगों को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। लोगों को गर्म कपड़े का उपयोग करना चाहिए। खासकर सुबह और शाम तो ठंड से होने वाली शारीरिक पीड़ा से दूर रहने के लिए निश्चित रूप से गर्म कपड़े का उपयोग करना चाहिए। ताकि ठंड शरीर को प्रभावित नहीं करे और लोग स्वस्थ रहें।

जाने-माने फिजीशियन डॉक्टर संवर्त कुमार कहते हैं कि | ठंड से बचाव को लेकर शहर के फिजीशियन डा. संवर्त कुमार ने बताया कि इस मौसम में खुद के साथ-साथ बच्चे और बुजुर्गों का विशेष ख्याल रखना जरूरी है। दरअसल, बच्चे और बुजुर्गों का युवाओं के सापेक्ष रोग-प्रतिरोध क्षमता काफी कम होती है। जिसके कारण ठंड के मौसम में सतर्कता नहीं बरतने पर बच्चे और बुजुर्गों की परेशानी बढ़ जाती है। ठंड से बच्चे और बुजुर्ग बहुत जल्द प्रभावित हो जाते हैं। इसलिए ऐसे मौसम में बच्चे और बुजुर्गों का विशेष ख्याल रखें।

ठंड के मौसम सर्दी-खाँसी और बुखार हो जाती आम बीमारी
चिकित्सक के अनुसार ठंड के आगमन के साथ ही सर्दी-खाँसी, बुखार, साँस संबंधी परेशानी समेत अन्य मौसमी बीमारियों का भी दौर शुरू हो जाता है। आजकल यह आम बीमारी बन गई है, यानी यह किसी भी आयु वर्ग के लोगों को यह हो सकता है। ऐसे में सतर्क और सावधान रहना बेहद जरूरी है। इसके लिए प्रतिदिन धूप लगाएँ, सुबह में टहलें। इससे शरीर में प्राकृतिक रूप से गर्मी बनी रहेगी। जिससे आप उक्त परेशानी से दूर रह सकते हैं।

गर्म व ताजा खाने का करें सेवन
ठंड के मौसम में होने वाली बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए गर्म व ताजा खाना का सेवन करें। सुबह गुनगुना पानी पीएं। इससे शरीर का तापमान बढ़ेगा और आंतरिक अंग सही तरीके से कार्य करेगा। इसके अलावा बाहर आने-जाने के दौरान गर्म कपड़े साथ जरूर रख लें। ताकि अगर लौटते वक्त शाम हो जाए तो आपको ठंड का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। चाय में अदरक और दूध में हल्दी का सेवन करें और गुड़ का भी भरपूर सेवन करें। यह न सिर्फ आपको ठंड से बचाव करेगा बल्कि अन्य बीमारियों से भी दूर रखेगा।

इन मानकों का करें पालन, कोविड-19 संक्रमण से रहें दूर
जिले में ठंड के साथ-साथ कोरोना भी लोगों के लिए एक बड़ी समस्या है। ऐसे में सबों को कुछ जरूरी बातों को अपनी आदत में शामिल करना होगा। कोरोना से बचने के लिए दो गज की शारीरिक-दूरी का हमेशा पालन करें और भीड़-भाड़ वाले जगहों से परहेज करें। इसके अलावे मास्क का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करें। घर से बाहर निकलने पर सैनिटाइजर पास में जरूर रखें। बार-बार साबुन या अन्य अल्कोहलयुक्त पदार्यों से हाथ धोने की आदत बनाएँ।

