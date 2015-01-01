पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

द्वितीय किस्त जारी:15वें वित्त आयोग ने शहर के विकास को बेगूसराय नगर निगम को जारी किया छह करोड़ तीन लाख रुपए

बेगूसराय7 घंटे पहले
ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में कचरा डिस्पोज करते कर्मी।

15वें वित्त आयोग द्वारा बेगूसराय नगर निगम को वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए द्वितीय किस्त के रूप में 6.03 करोड़ की राशि जारी की गई। उप मेयर राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में 15वें वित्त आयोग की अंतरिम अनुशंसा के आलोक में 10 लाख से कम आबादी वाले शहरों के लिए द्वितीय किस्त के रूप में केन्द्र सरकार से प्राप्त राशि में से राज्य के 11 नगर निकायों के बीच कुल 80 करोड़, 72 लाख, 59 हजार, 16 रुपए अनुदान की राशि के वितरण की स्वीकृति दी गई। जिसमें बेगूसराय नगर निगम के लिए 6 करोड़, 3 लाख, 13 हजार, 841 रुपए जारी की गई है। वहीं 15वें वित्त आयोग द्वारा मई माह में प्रथम किस्त के रूप में ठोस कचरा प्रबंधन और जल संचयन और रिसाइक्लिंग के लिए 12.13 करोड़ रुपए की अनुदान राशि दी गई थी।

कचरा प्रबंधन और पेयजल पर खर्च होगी राशि
15वें वित्त आयोग के तहत मिलने वाली राशि का 50 फीसदी जल संचयन पर खर्च होगा और बाकी 50 फीसदी राशि ठोस कचरा प्रबंधन पर खर्च किया जाएगा। 15वें वित्त आयोग द्वारा बेगूसराय नगर निगम के लिए जनसंख्या के आधार पर 90 प्रतिशत राशि के रूप में 5 करोड़, 42 लाख, 82 हजार, 436 रुपए और क्षेत्रफल के आधार पर 10 प्रतिशत राशि के रूप में 60 लाख, 31 हजार, 384 रुपए जारी की गई।

कचरा प्रबंधन को बनाया गया तीन टेचिंग ग्राउंड
उपमेयर राजीव रंजन ने बताया कि जल संरक्षण के लिए नगर निगम क्षेत्र में कुआं की उड़ाही करवाई जा रही है। वहीं वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम का निर्माण कराया गया है और काम जारी है। वहीं घरों और कल कारखानों से निकलने वाला गंदा पानी को एसटीपी प्लांट में शुद्ध कर फिर से उपयोग योग्य बनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि कचरा प्रबंधन के लिए डोर-टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण कर डिस्पोजल के लिए 2 टेचिंग ग्राउंड बनाया गया है। जहां कचरा से खाद्य बनाने का काम शुरू किया जा चुका है। वहीं एक ओर टेचिंग ग्राउंड का निर्माण कराया जाएगा।

