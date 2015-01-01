पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वोटों का गणित:39.02% मत पाकर महागठबंधन ने 4 तो एनडीए ने 30.94% वोट लाकर जीते 2 सीट

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • दो सीट पर चुनाव लड़ते हुए राजद प्रत्याशी ने 43.03 मत लाकर दोनों सीट पर अपनी आसान जीत दर्ज की

जिले के सात सीटों पर 39.02 प्रतिशत मत लाकर महा गठबंधन ने चार सीट अपनी झोली में झटक ली। वहीं 30.94 प्रतिशत मत लाकर भी एनडीए दो सीट पर जीत दर्ज कर सकी। हालांकि 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में बेगूसराय के सात में से सात सीट महा गठबंधन (तब जदयू व राजद साथ थी) के खाते में गई थी, जबकि 2020 के विधानसभा चुनाव में महिला वोटरों के नीतीश कुमार को समर्थन देने के बावजूद महा गठबंधन ने चार सीट पर जीत दर्ज कर ली है।

हालांकि दो सीट पर भाजपा तथा एक सीट पर लोजपा प्रत्याशी ने अपनी जीत दर्ज की है। जिले के सात विधानसभा सीट पर वोट शेयर की बात करें तो महा गठबंधन ने कुल मत का 39.02 प्रतिशत मत लाकर जहां चार सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की है वहीं एनडीए 30.94 प्रतिशत वोट पाकर दो सीट पर जीत दर्ज कर पाई है।

लोजपा ने चार सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ते हुए 20.29 प्रतिशत लोगों का मत पाने में सफलता हासिल की है। हालांकि 20 प्रतिशत वोट लाकर भी उसके हिस्से एक ही सीट आई। लोजपा ने जिस उद्देश्य से जदयू प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ अपने उम्मीदवार खड़े किए उसमें उसे सौ फीसदी सफलता भी हासिल हुई। मटिहानी सीट को छोड़ दे तो हर सीट पर लोजपा के प्रत्याशी जदयू की हार का कारण बने। अगर एक दल के वोट प्रतिशत की बात करें तो राजद का परफार्मेंस सबसे बेहतर रहा।

दो सीट पर चुनाव लड़ते हुए राजद प्रत्याशी ने 43.03 प्रतिशत मत लाकर दोनों सीट पर अपनी आसान जीत दर्ज की। उसने आसानी से अपने प्रतिद्वंदी को हराया। वोटरों ने भी एनडीए के विरोध में एकमुश्त वोटिंग राजद प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में करने का काम किया। चेरियाबरियारपुर से राजद ने जदयू को 40897 से जबकि साहेबपुरकमाल में जदयू को 14225 मतों से हराया। जबकि भाजपा अपनी दो सीट काफी कम मतों के अंतर से जीत पाई।

हालांकि महा गठबंधन के दलों में आपसी तालमेल व सहभागिता की कमी भी थी, जिस कारण दो सीट पर उसे जीत, छू कर निकल गई। मटिहानी सीट से सीपीएम जबकि बछवाड़ा सीट से सीपीआई को सहयोगी दलों का वोट ट्रांसफर नहीं हुआ, जिस कारण मटिहानी में सीपीएम प्रत्याशी राजेन्द्र सिंह लगभग 765 मतों से तो बछवाड़ा से सीपीआई प्रत्याशी अवधेश राय भाजपा के सुरेन्द्र मेहता से लगभग 484 मतों से पराजित हो गए।

मटिहानी से सीपीएम प्रत्याशी राजेन्द्र सिंह के समर्थकों का आरोप है कि कांग्रेस अगर अपना वोट महा गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी को ट्रांसफर करा देती तो महा गठबंधन की एक और सीट का इजाफा हो जाता। आरोप है कि कांग्रेस समर्थकों ने महा गठबंधन प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में वोट करने की बजाय लोजपा प्रत्याशी राजकुमार सिंह के पक्ष में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

राजकुमार सिंह लोजपा से चुनाव लड़ने से पहले कांग्रेस के टिकट पर ही मटिहानी फतह करना चाह रहे थे। बछवाड़ा से निवर्तमान कांग्रेस विधायक रामदेव राय के पुत्र शिवप्रकाश गरीब दास ने 39878 मत लाकर महा गठबंधन का खेल ही बिगाड़ दिया। वहीं भाजपा की बात करें तो 37.67 प्रतिशत मत लाकर जिले के दो सीट पर अपना कब्जा जमाया।

2015 में भाजपा एक भी सीट नहीं जीत पाई थी। 2020 में बेगूसराय से बीजेपी प्रत्याशी कुंदन कुमार ने तमाम किलों को भेद कर अपनी जीत दर्ज की। बागियों तथा सहयोगी दलों से घात मिलने के बाद भी कुंदन कुमार ने महिला कांग्रेस की प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अमिता भूषण को 4392 मतों से पराजित कर दिया। हालांकि कुंदन कुमार की राह में जदयू अति पिछड़ा प्रकोष्ठ के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार ने बड़ा रोड़ा अटकाने का काम किया और एनडीए के एक बड़े आधार वोट को अपनी ओर कर लिया।

राजेश कुमार ने 17936 मत लाकर कुंदन कुमार की जीत की राह में रोड़े अटकाए, वहीं राजेन्द्र कुमार राजा ने 3438, संजय गौतम ने 2057 तो हीरा पोद्दार ने 1936 मत भाजपा कोटे का ही हासिल कियाा। बछवाड़ा से भाजपा काफी कम मतों के अंतर से जीतने के साथ ही सुरेन्द्र मेहता पहली बार इस सीट से कमल खिलाने वाले प्रत्याशी बने।

वहीं वामदलों ने भी 37.66 प्रतिशत मत पाकर तेघड़ा व बखरी पर अपनी जीत दर्ज की। बता दें कि तेघड़ा व बखरी सीपीआई की परंपरागत सीट रही है। तेघड़ा में सीपीआई ने जहां बड़े अंतर से जीत दर्ज की वहीं बखरी में 777 वोट के मामूली अंतर से जीत दर्ज की। वहीं छह दलों के जीडीएसएफ ने सात सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार खड़े किए। उसके प्रत्याशी 3.45 प्रतिशत मत हासिल किया।

