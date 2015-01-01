पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:अंतरजिलास्तरीय गिरोह ने बैंक डाकाकांड को दिया था अंजाम, 3 धराए

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पत्रकारों को जानकारी देते एसपी।

ठकुरीचक स्थित एसबीआई बैंक में हुए डकैती कांड में शामिल 3 बदमाशों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए बदमाशों के पास से लूट की रकम में से 47 हजार 510 रूपए, लूटी गई बैग, डीवीआर मशीन, लूट में प्रयुक्त बाइक, देशी पिस्तौल और 4 कारतूस जब्त किया गया है। एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान शुक्रवार को बताया कि इस डाका कांड में अन्तरजिलास्तरीय गिरोह शामिल थे। गिरफ्तार बदमाशों में पटना जिला के आलमगंज थाना क्षेत्र के बजरंगपुरी गांव का मंटु पासवान, बिस्कोमान काॅलोनी के ओमप्रकाश और मेहदीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के दीपनगर का करण कुमार शामिल है। एसपी ने बताया कि 3 दिसम्बर को 8-9 बदमाशों ने बैंक में घुस कर हथियार के दम पर 4 लाख 41 हजार रूपए और मोबाइल , बैंक के स्टाफ का सोने का चेन लुट का चंपत हो गए थे। भागने के दौरान बदमाशों ने बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज का डीवीआर मशीन अपने साथ लेते चले गए थे। पुलिस ने इस डीवीआर को बरामद कर लिया है। हालांकि लूट की पुरी वारदात बैंक के मकान मालिक के मकान में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई थी।

बैंक डाकाकांड के चंद घंटे के अंदर ही पुलिस को मिला था अहम सुराग
बैंक डाका कांड के 5 से 6 घंटे के अंदर पुलिस को अहम सुराग हाथ लग गया था। पुलिस बदमाशों का पीछा करते हुए डाका कांड के मास्टरमाइंड के गांव जगदर पहुंच गई और उसके घर से बैंक से लूटे गए बैग और चंद हजार रूपए मिला। तब गृहस्वामी समेत अन्य सदस्यों से पुछताछ में पुलिस को डाका कांड में शामिल बदमाशों का सुराग मिल गया। लूटी गई बैग और रकम मिलने के आरोप में ओमप्रकाश के परिजनों को पुलिस ने अलग से एफआईआर कर जेल भेज दिया था।

एसआईटी में ये थे शामिल
सदर एसडीपीओ राजन सिंहा
तेघडा एसडीपीओ ओमप्रकाश
बरौनी सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर राजीव लाल
तेघडा थानाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश
सीसीएसएमयू के प्रभारी संजय कुमार सिंह
सीसीएसएमयू के प्रमोद कुमार
रिफाइनरी ओपी प्रभारी विवेक भारती
गढ़हरा ओपी प्रभारी रंजन ठाकुर
एफसीआई ओपी प्रभारी राजीव रंजन
जीरोमाइल ओपी प्रभारी समरेंद्र कुमार
लोहियानगर ओपी प्रभारी नीरज कुमार सिंह,सिंघौल ओपी प्रभारी मनीष कुमार

है पुख्ता सबूत
एसपी अवकाश कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुख्ता सबुत है। इस मामले का स्पीडी ट्रायल चला कर आरोपियों को सजा दिलाई जाऐगी। आरोपियों का कोर्ट से सजा मिलना तय है।

