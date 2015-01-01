पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिनेमैटोग्राफी की क्लास:प्रतिभागियों ने समझा रंगमंच में व्यक्ति की आंख और फिल्म में कैमरा रोल और एक्शन की बारीकी

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
शहर के दिनकर कला भवन परिसर में नटकिया संस्था के बैनर तले आयोजित अभिनय कार्यशाला में सिनेमैटोग्राफी की क्लास में कलाकारों ने कैमरा शॉट और एक्शन के बारे बारिकी से जानकारी हासिल की। कार्यशाला में अमन भारती ने प्रतिभागियों को किसी फिल्म में कैमरा, एंगल, शॉट और मुवमेंट की क्या भूमिका होती है के बारे में लाइव करके बताया। सिनेमैटोग्राफी की क्लास में अमन ने बताया कि एक अभिनेता को कैमरा के सामने अभिनय करने के लिए कैमरा के ग्रामर को समझना बहुत जरूरी है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह ग्रामर रंगमंच में दूसरी तरह से काम करता है। फिल्म में कैमरा मूव करके सारी चीजें कैद कर दर्शकों तक पहुंचती है और रंगमंच में कैमरा की जगह दर्शकों की आंखे होती है। अमन ने बताया कि जहां तक नाटक के दृश्य को पहुंचना होता है वैसे सीन विजीवल और कम्युनिकेटिव दोनों प्रकार से बनाने होते हैं। कार्यशाला के दौरान उन्होंने इसी ग्रामर के तहत बताया कि किसी भी प्रोडक्शन के तीन चरण होते हैं प्री प्रोडक्शन, प्रोडक्शन और पोस्ट प्रोडक्शन, इसी के साथ कैमरा, कैमरा के एंगल, शॉट डिवीज़न, लेंस, लेंस के प्रकार, कैमरा और कलाकारों के बीच का रिलेशन आदि चीजों की जानकारी दी गई। मालूम हो कि अमन भारती सिनेमैटोग्राफी में एमए कर रखे हैं और वर्तमान में बेगूसराय के स्टूडियो के संचालक है। इस अभिनय कार्यशाला के निदेशक आलोक रंजन (एनएसडी के छात्र) ने बताया कि वर्कशॉप के चौदहवें दिन वरिष्ठ चित्रकार सीताराम ने रेखाचित्र और रंगमंच में रंगों के महत्व की ट्रेनिंग दी वहीं डॉ संतोष राणा ने अभिनय विश्वसनीयता को पाने की तकनीक का प्रशिक्षण दिया, मदन द्रोण ने रूप सज्जा का रंगमंच में महत्व और उसको कैसे करना चाहिए की जानाकरी दी। वहीं आलोक रंजन इस वर्कशॉप में प्रतिदिन योग, स्ट्रैचिंग, वाइस एंड अभिनय का प्रशिक्षण दे रहे हैं । यह कार्यशाला 28 दिनों तक चलेगा और कार्यशाला के समापन पर एक नाटक की भी प्रस्तुति की जाएगी। कार्यशाला में भाग लेने वाले प्रतिभागियों में अमन शर्मा, राहुल कुमार, आर्यन राज, सूरज कुमार, गंगाराम कुमार, रामाश्रय कुमार, रूपेश कुमार, संदीप कुमार, अमृत रंजन, अमृतराज, मनीष पाठक, जद्दू राणा, विकास कुमार, विनीत कुमार, गौरव कुमार, दिवाकर कुमार, अवनीश रोशन, दीपक कुमार और शशि शांडिल्य शामिल हैं।

