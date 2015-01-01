पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:जाम के झाम से थम गई शहर की रफ्तार शाम चार बजे जिलाधिकारी भी फंस गए

बेगूसराय7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेगूसराय--शहर में लगा जाम
  • मंगलवार को स्कॉर्ट के साथ जाम में फंसे डीएम, सुरक्षा गार्ड ने ट्रैफिक रोक दूसरे लेन से निकाला
  • ट्रैफिक डीएसपी और पुलिस की प्रतिनियुक्ति, लेकिन रोज लगता है जाम

शहर में जाम ना लगे इसके लिए स्पेशल ट्रैफिक थाना बनाया गया, बड़े शहरों की तरह वहां ट्रैफिक डीएसपी और पुलिस की तैनाती की गई। बावजूद शहर की व्यवस्था ऐसी है कि जाम को लेकन नीति निर्धारण करने वाले खुद डीएम भी जाम में फंस रहे हैं। मंगलवार को भी ऐसा ही हुआ जब बिना किसी कारण के शहर में भयंकर जाम लग गया। इस दौरान शाम के 04ः14 बजे डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा अपने स्कार्ट के साथ समाहरणालय की ओर जा रहे थे, लेकिन जिला परिषद मार्केट के पास वे खुद जाम में फंस गए। जिसके बाद उनके सुरक्षा गार्ड ने उन्हें सड़क के दूसरे लेन से प्रवेश करा कर जाम से बाहर निकाला। दरअसल जाम इतना भयंकर था कि जिला परिषद मार्केट के आगे पैदल भी चलना मुश्किल था। इसी जाम में डीएम की गाड़ी फंस गई। काफी कोशिश के बाद जब गाड़ी आगे नहीं निकल सकी तो उनके गार्ड ने सड़क के दूसरी तरफ आम लोगों की गाड़ी रोककर उनकी गाड़ी आगे बढ़वाया। जिसके कारण उनके पीछे अन्य गाड़ी भी डीएम की गाड़ी के पीछे लग गई। जिससे दूसरे लेन में भी जाम लग गया। हालांकि बाद में पशु अस्पताल के पास डीएम के सुरक्षा गार्ड ने चारो तरफ की गाड़ी रोककर डीएम की गाड़ी को जाम ने निकाला। डीएम के जाम से निकलने के बाद सभी सड़कों पर भयंकर जाम लगा गया।

डीएम निकले, पर एंबुलेंस फंसी
जब भी अधिकारी जाम में फंसते हैं तो उनके सुरक्षा गार्ड तो उन्हें वहां से निकाल देते हैं, लेकिन जाम समाप्त कराने को लेकर कोई पहल नहीं होता है। मंगलवार को भी ऐसा ही हुआ जिस समय डीएम फंसे थे, उसी समय दो एम्बुलेंस भी जाम में फंसी थी, लेकिन उसे निकालने के लिए किसी ने भी पहल नहीं की। यह पहली बार नहीं है जब कोई अधिकारी जाम में फंसे हो यह लगातार रोज होता है, लेकिन आजतक स्थायी निदान नहीं हुआ।

ये है शहर का जाम स्पॉट
शहर में कुछ जगह अब जाम स्पॉट बन गया है। जहां बिना किसी कारण के हमेशा जाम लगा रहता है। शहर के काली स्थान जहां मंगलवार और शुक्रावार को खासकर जाम लगता ही है। इसी तरह बीपी स्कूल रोड, यहां ट्रैफिक निर्धारण के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं होने के कारण जाम लगा रहता है। नगर थाना से नगरपालिका चौक, ट्रैफिक चौक से कचहरी चौक, मेन मार्केट, कर्पूरी स्थान चौक ये सभी जगह जाम स्पॉट हैं।

ये हैं जाम के कारण
शहर में इन दिनों आधी सड़क ही चलने लायक है। बाकी की आधी सड़कों पर अस्थाई दुकानें चलती हैं। इसके अलावे पूरे शहर में ट्रैफिक निर्धारण की कोई ठोस व्यवस्था नहीं है। इसके अलावे जाम में फंसने वाले अधिकारियों के खुद के जाम से निकल जाने और किसी प्रकार की पहल नहीं करने के कारण भी रोज जाम लगता है।

सोमवार को भी शाम छह बजे तक जाम

सोमवार को भी बिना किसी कारण के शहर में जाम लग गया। जाम ऐसा था कि इसका असर एनएच-31 पर भी देखने को मिला। जिसके कारण एनएच से लगने वाली सभी सड़कों और गलियों में भी भयंकर जाम लग गया था।

