विस चुनाव:दो बूथों पर दिनभर एक भी वोट नहीं पड़ा, इंतजार करते रहे कर्मी, लौट गए

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
बूथ पर वोटर का इंतजार करते कर्मी। यहां कुल 1350 वोटर हैं।
  • कारण : बूढ़ी गंडक नदी पर पुल नहीं बनने से आक्रोशित थे वोटर

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व को लेकर बेगूसराय के सातो विधान सभा क्षेत्र में मतदान काे ले अहले सुबह से ही काफी चहल पहल थी। हर किसी को सात बजने का इंतजार था। लेकिन शहर से 30 किलोमीटर दूर भगवानपुर प्रखंड के चेरिया गांव के लोग मायूस थे। यहां मतदान को लेकर बूथ संख्या 225 और 225 क के तहत आने वाले मतदाताओं में किसी प्रकार की खुशी नहीं थी। लेकिन आठ बजे तक एक भी वोट नहीं डाला गया। अधिकारियों को अाशंका हुई तो पेट्रोलिंग में तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट गांव घूमकर लोगों से वोट डालने का आग्रह किया तो लोगों ने वोट नहीं डालने की बात कही। गांव के मनीष कुमार ने बताया कि आठ बजे जब अधिकारियों को हम ग्रामीणों द्वारा वोट बहिष्कार की सूचना मिली तो करीब 11 बजे भगवानपुर बीडीओ मुकेश कुमार गांव पहुंचे। अधिकारियों को पहले लगा कि कुछ लोगों के दबाव या वोट बहिष्कार के लिए भरकाने के कारण हमलोगों ने वोट नहीं किया है। जिसके बाद गांव में बीडीओ माइकिंग के जरिए बिना किसी भय के वोट करने की अपील करने लगे। बारह बजे तक यह सिलसिला चलता रहा। कुछ बाहरी जनप्रतिनिधि भी हमलोगों काे मनाने पहुंचे, कोई किसी नेता को वोट नहीं कर नोटा को मतदान करने को कह रहा था तो कोई इस बार अंतिम मौका देने की बात कह वोट करने की अपील कर रहे थे। लेकिन हरेक ग्रामीण एक ही बात कह रहे थे, जब नोटा क दैये देबैय त वोट बहिष्कार केना होतैय, जबतक पुल नैय बनतैय हमरा गांव से एक्कोगो लोग वोट नैय देतैय अ नैय कोय काेनाे चुनाव में खड़ा होतैय। मनीष ने बताया कि एक बजे दिन तक समझाने का सिलसिला इसी तरह चलता रहा। अधिकारियों को जब लगा कि गांव के लोग नहीं मानेंगे तो वे लोग वहां से मजबूर होकर चले गए।

सांसद गिरिराज सिंह ने मंदिर में गमछा रखकर कहा था- पुल नहीं बना तो वोट नहीं मांगने आऊंगा
दरअसल चेरियाबरियारपुर और चेरिया गांव के बीच बूढ़ी गंडक नदी बहती है। जिसपर पिछले 20 वर्षो से गांव पुल नहीं बनाया गया है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार पुल को लेकर जितनी भी योजनाएं बनी सभी योजना में इस पुल का नाम उपर था। शुरु से ही क्षेत्र के राजनीतिज्ञों एवं सरकार के अधिकारियों द्वारा यहां के लोगों की भावना से खिलवाड़ किया जाता रहा है। जिला स्तर पर प्रत्येक वर्ष बनने वाली योजनाओं में कई बार प्राथमिकता के तौर पर चयनित होने के बाद भी अबतक यहां पुल का निर्माण नहीं हो सका। इतना ही नहीं बेगूसराय सांसद गिरिराज सिंह लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान इस गांव आए थे तब उन्होनें एक मंदिर पर अपना गमछा यह कहकर रख गए थे कि जब तक पुल नहीं बनेगा, मैं इस गांव में वोट मांगने नहीं आऊंगा, लेकिन आजतक वह गमछा उसी तरह रखा है लेकिन पुल नहीं बन सका।

