पड़ताल:एसबीएसएस काॅलेज में बॉटनी, जूलॉजी व प्राचीन इतिहास विभाग में दाे वर्ष से नहीं हैं एक भी शिक्षक

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
एसबीएसएस कॉलेज का खाली पड़ा क्लास रूम।
  • कॉलेज में 18 हजार छात्रों पर हैं सिर्फ 22 शिक्षक, बिना पढ़े पास हो रहे छात्र

एसबीएसएस कॉलेज में छात्र क्लास करने क्यों नहीं आते हैं। इसको लेकर जब पड़ताल की गई ताे पता चला कि अट्ठारह हजार छात्र छात्राओं के लिए पूर्व से शिक्षकों के 42 पद स्वीकृत हैं, जिसमें मात्र प्राचार्य सहित 14 स्थाई शिक्षक एवं आठ अतिथि शिक्षक यहां हैं। इसमें से उर्दू विषय के एक एवं हिंदी विषय में 2 शिक्षक ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें पूरी तरह से दिखाई नहीं पड़ता है। इतना ही नहीं बॉटनी, जूलॉजी एवं प्राचीन इतिहास विभाग में 2 वर्ष से यहां एक भी शिक्षक नहीं हैं। इसके बाबजूद प्रत्येक वर्ष इंटर, बीए पार्ट वन,टू एवं आनर्स विषय में पिछले दो सत्र से 950 छात्र पढ़ रहे हैं और पास कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं अंग्रेजी, संस्कृत, मैथ, फिजिक्स, इकोनॉमिक्स एवं कॉमर्स जैसे अधिकांश विभागों में एक ही शिक्षक हैं। यही स्थिति गैर शैक्षणिक पदों की भी है। यहां क्लर्क के 42 पद सृजित हैं, जबकि मात्र 13 ही कार्यरत हैं। वहीं आदेशपाल के लिए 32 पद सृजित हैं, जबकि 14 ही कार्यरत हैं। मालूम हो कि कॉलेज के स्थापना काल के वक्त जो पद सृजित हुए थे वही पद आज तक है। एक बार भी इसका पुनर्मूल्यांकन नहीं हुआ है। कॉलेज सूत्रों के अनुसार 2005 तक एसबीएसएस कॉलेज में छात्रों की संख्या मात्र दो हजार थी यानी दो हजार पर जहां 42 शिक्षक थे। आज 18 हजार पर मात्र 22 शिक्षक हैं।

पत्राचार किया गया है
इस संबंध में प्राचार्य डॉ लक्ष्मण झा ने बताया कि उन्होंने विश्वविद्यालय को चार बार विभिन्न विभागों में शिक्षकों के खाली पदों को भरने के लिए पत्राचार किया है लेकिन इस पर कोई सार्थक पहल नहीं की गई। इसके साथ ही प्रत्येक वर्ष चार बार राजभवन एवं विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा खाली पदों एवं विभाग की सूची मांगी जाती है जो नियमित रूप से भेजा जाता है लेकिन इसका भी कोई फायदा एसबीएसएस कॉलेज को नहीं मिल रहा है।

शिक्षक ही नहीं हैं
क्लास संचालन को लेकर जब छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष आलोक कुमार से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि एसबीएसएस कॉलेज में पीजी की पढ़ाई प्रारंभ करने को लेकर जब प्राचार्य को ज्ञापन दिया गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि यहां शिक्षक ही नहीं है।

