पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खोदावंदपुर:आदर्श मतदान केंद्र पर नहीं थी काेई विशेष सुविधा

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में लोकतंत्र का महापर्व मंगलवार को प्रातः 07 बजे से आरंभ हुआ। हालांकि कुछ बूथों पर इवीएम में खराबी, कर्मियों की लापरवाही और मतदान कर्मियों के पास मौजूद पोलिंग एजेंट पत्र में स्थानीय पोलिंग एजेंटों का नाम नहीं होने के कारण मतदान कुछ देर के बाद आरंभ हुआ। जिस कारण मतदानकर्मियों को वोटरों के आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ा।

बताते चलें कि प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय प्रखंड कॉलनी पर बूथ संख्या 48 में इवीएम में खराबी के कारण मतदान विलंब से चालू हुआ। तकरीबन आधा घंटा बाद नए इवीएम से मतदान कार्य अरंभ हुआ। सुबह 8 बजते ही अधिकांश बूथों पर मतदाताओं की कतारें देखने को मिली। जबकि कुछ बूथों पर वीरानगी भी देखी गई। जहां मतदान कर्मी व वोटरों को इंतजार करते देखा गया।

प्रखण्ड कॉलनी स्थित बूथ संख्या 48 को आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया था। यहां पर आदर्श बूथ वाली किसी तरह की सुविधा मौजूद नहीं थी और ना ही बूथ पर किसी तरह का सजावट था। यहां भी दूसरे बूथों की तरह नजारा देखने को मिला। मतदाताओं के हुजूम के आगे बूथों पर कोरोना का गाइड लाइन तार-तार दिख रहा था। कहीं भी शारीरिक दूरी का लोग पालन नहीं कर रहे थे। बूथों पर सुरक्षा का मुकम्मल व्यवस्था थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें