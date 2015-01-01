पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:इस तरह की हरकत कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं होगी बगैर एनओसी लिए कहीं भी नहीं शुरू हो काम

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुडको द्वारा सड़क तोड़कर छोड़ने पर बिफरे मेयर

शहर के अंदर बुडको द्वारा जो भी कार्य कराया जा रहा है वह सही तरीके से नहीं कराया जा रहा है। इस कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। उक्त बातें मेयर उपेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह ने बुधवार को नगर निगम कार्यालय के मेयर कक्ष में आयोजित तकनीकी समिति की बैठक में संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश देते हुए कहीं।

उन्होंने कहा कि एक स्थल पर कार्य शुरू करने के बाद उक्त स्थल पर उस कार्य को पूर्ण किए बगैर दूसरे जगह दूसरा कार्य शुरू कर दिया जाता है जो सही नहीं है। नल जल और सीवरेज कार्य के दौरान सड़क को तोड़कर छोड़ देने पर बिफरे मेयर ने बुडको के कार्यपालक अभियंता सहित अन्य अधिकारी को सख्त निर्देश देते हुए कहा शहर के अंदर सड़क को तोड़कर छोड़ दिया जाता है।

इस तरह की हड़कत किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा मेयर ने नगर निगम क्षेत्र की अन्य समस्याओं पर चर्चा करते हुए सभी अधिकारी को अपने अपने कार्यों में तेजी लाने एवं जनता की समस्या को किसी भी सूरत में निपटारा करने का सख्त निर्देश दिया। मेयर ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि कार्य शुरू करने से पहले आप एनओसी जरूर जांच लें।

