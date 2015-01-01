पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:आज शाम 05ः19 बजे डूबते हुए सूर्य को, कल 06ः42 बजे उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे छठव्रती

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
खरना पूजन करती पूर्व विधायक अमिता भूषण।
  • अस्थाई दुकानों से पूरा शहर बना रहा बाजार, खरीददारी को लेकर दिन भर शहर में लगा रहा लोगों का मेला
  • कंट्रोल रूम के 06243 222835 नंबर पर लोग अपनी शिकायत कर सकते हैं

खरना के साथ ही आज से 36 घंटों का निर्जला व्रत शुरू हो गया है वहीं सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ के तीसरे दिन आज शाम 05ः19 मिनट पर डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। जबकि कल यानि शनिवार को सुबह 06ः42 मिनट पर उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही लोक आस्था का यह महापर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन ने अपने स्तर से विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर सुरक्षात्मक उपाय किए हैं। छठ घाटों पर आवश्यक व्यवस्थाओं को किया गया है लेकिन साथी डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने लोगों से अपील की है कि कोरोना काल में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर अर्घ्य देने से बचने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने अपील की है कि अगर आपके पास छत या घर के आस-पास खाली जमीन है तो इस वर्ष इसी जगह से सूर्योपासना करें ताकि आप और आपका परिवार कोरोना संक्रमण से सुरक्षित रहे। वहीं शुक्रवार को छठ की अंतिम खरीदारी के लिए पूरा शहर बाजार बन गया। हर तरफ सड़क किनारे दुकानें सजी रहीं, जिसके कारण पूरे शहर में मेला जैसा दृश्य देखने को मिला। अधिक संख्या में लोगों के शहर आ जाने के कारण दिन भर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। हालांकि इस दौरान प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था भी दुरुस्त दिखी, जिसके कारण जाम के लगने के बावजूद लोगों को अधिक पेरशानी नहीं हुई।

अपने घरों में ही छठ करें
डीएम अरविंद कुमार वर्मा ने लोगों से अपील किया है कि वे अपने-अपने घरों में ही छठ करें। उन्होंनें कहा कि है कि छठ पूजा के दौरान नदी, घाटों और तालाब /पोखरों में अधिक भीड़ के कारण कोविड-19 संक्रमण का खतरा रहता है। साथ ही कहा कि कोरोना का प्रभाव कम नहीं हुआ है, इसलिए सभी लोगों को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। डीएम ने कहा कि इस बार भी विधि व्यवस्था संधारन के लिए प्रर्याप्त संख्या में दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस पदाधिकारी के बलों की तैनाती की गई है। साथ ही किसी भी तरह की शिकायत के लिए जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है।

धारा 144 लगाई
वहीं दूसरी ओर एसडीओ संजीव कुमार चौधरी ने नदियों, घाटों/पोखरों के 500 मीटर व्यास में धारा 144 लगाई है। एसडीओ संजीव कुमार चौधरी ने कहा है कि छठ के अवसर पर नदियों तालाबों और घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं और उनके परिवारों की सदस्य और मित्र की भारी भीड़ एकत्रित हो जाती है। ऐसे अवसरों पर उक्त स्थलों पर पटाखे की बिक्री और पटाखे जलाने से भगदड़ मचने की संभावना हो सकती है। जिससे दुर्घटना हो सकती है।

क्या है पौराणिक कथा
छठ की कथा के संदर्भ में सबसे पहले स्कंध पुराण में वर्णन है जिसके अंतर्गत भीष्म जी ने पूछने पर पुलस्त्य मुनि ने रोग नाशक उपाय बताया। क्षत्रिय वंश के एक राजा आधि व्याधि से पीड़ित कुष्ठ रोगी हुए। व्याधि युक्त शरीर को परिवार पत्नी ने परित्यक्त कर दिए और वह राजा नगर के बाहर निवास करने लगा। इसी क्रम में एक ब्राह्मण विद्वान वहाँ से गुजर रहे थे उन्होंनें राजा की समस्या सुन कर उन्होंनें उस राजा को कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष ने सात्विक भोजन संजय के साथ दिनचर्या युक्त जीवन यापन करने की सलाह दी। साथ ही पंचमी को एक भुक्त अर्थात एक समय ही भोजन करते हुए षष्ठी तिथि को शाम में अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य की उपासना एव सप्तमी तिथि को उदयगामी सूर्य को अर्घ देकर व्रत समाप्त करने का उपदेश दिया। ऋषि के इस बचन को सुन कर राजा ने व्रत किया और सूर्योपासना किया जिससे शरीर आरोग्य हो गया।

