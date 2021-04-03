पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड से जंग:प्रथम चरण के टीकाकरण का आज है अंतिम दिन, आज चूके तो जून तक करना होगा इंतजार

बेगूसराय3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल में वैक्सीन टीका लगवाते हेल्थ वर्कर। - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर अस्पताल में वैक्सीन टीका लगवाते हेल्थ वर्कर।
  • 5 फरवरी तक 14254 लोगों का टीकाकरण होना था, लेकिन मात्र 64.9 प्रतिशत ही हो सका
  • 6 फरवरी से टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो जाएगा, रजिस्टर्ड लोगों को लगेगा टीका

प्रथम चरण के लिए निबंधित फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स का कोविड टीकाकरण के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग को खासी मेहनत करनी पड़ रही है। काफी प्रयास के बाद भी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी टीका लेने के लिए केन्द्र पर नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। जिस कारण 5 फरवरी तक 14254 लोगों का टीकाकरण होना था लेकिन मात्र 64.9 प्रतिशत रजिस्टर्ड लोगों का ही टीकाकरण हुआ है। जबकि 5 फरवरी तक ही कोरोना टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण की अंतिम तारीख है। टीकाकरण के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के बावजूद जिन्होंने अबतक टीका नहीं लिया है, मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उनकी बारी अब जून में आने की संभावना है। 6 फरवरी से टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो जाएगा। इस दूसरे चरण में प्रथम चरण के रजिस्टर्ड लोगों को टीकाकरण नहीं किया जाएगा। ज्ञात हो कि दूसरे चरण में छह फरवरी से राजस्व कर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। मालूम हो नए साल में कोरोना टीकाकरण की शुरूआत 16 जनवरी से की गई थी। प्रथम चरण में चिकित्सक, स्वास्थ्य कर्मी समेत सभी फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को टीका लगाया जाना था। इसके लिए ऐसे लोगों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया गया। जिन्हें कैम्प और टीकाकरण शिविर में आकर टीका लेना था। प्रथम चरण में कुल दस दिन टीका करण के लिए शिविर लगाया जाना तय किया गया। जिसमें 14 हजार 254 लोगों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया। लेकिन गुरूवार तक 9252 लोगों को कोरोना टीका लगाया गया है।

टीकाकरण के लिए बचे हैं 5002 लोग

आज टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण का अंतिम दिन है। लेकिन टीकाकरण के लिए रजिस्टर्ड लोगों में से अब भी 5002 लोगों ने अबतक टीका नहीं लिया है। आज संभवतः 20 जगहों पर कोरोना टीकाकरण के लिए कैम्प या शिविर लगाया जाना है। ऐसे में एक दिन में शत प्रतिशत लक्ष्य पूरा होना संभवतः मुमकिन नहीं होगा। जो लोग बेचेगें उन्हें अब इंतजार करना होगा। गुरूवार को जिले के 14 केन्द्रों पर कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इन सभी केन्द्रों पर कुल 1304 लोगों को टीका लगवाने का लक्ष्य तय किया था। लेकिन शाम पांच बजे तक कुल 906 लोगों ने ही टीका लगवाया।

निजी क्लिनिक संचालकों को कोविड पोर्टल पर निबंधित कराने को कहा, समय सीमा समाप्त हुआ तो लगा रहे हैं चक्कर
मालूम हो कि दो माह से स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा निजी क्लीनिक के संचालक व चिकित्सकों को कोविड पोर्टल पर निबंधित कराने को लेकर जागरूकता किया गया। निबंधन को लेकर अखबारों में विज्ञापन छपवाए गए। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की सहयोगी संस्था केयर इंडिया के कर्मियों ने क्लीनिक क्लीनिक जाकर पोर्टल पर निबंधन कराने को लेकर जानकारी भी दिया है। बावजूद काफी संख्या में क्लिनिक संचालकों ने टीकाकरण में रुचि नहीं दिखाई, जिसके कारण उनका नाम पोर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं हो पाया है। वहीं जिन लोगों ने पोर्टल पर निबंधित करा लिया उनमें से भी काफी संख्या में हेल्थ वर्कर टीका नहीं लगाया है। गुरुवार को जब निजी क्लीनिक के चिकित्सकों को पता चला कि 5 फरवरी के बाद हेल्थ वर्कर को टीका नहीं लगेगा, तब जाकर सदर अस्पताल में 12 से अधिक चिकित्सक एवं उनके सहयोगी टीका लगाने पहुंचे। वहीं अन्य लोग अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग का चक्कर लगा रहे है। गुरूवार को टीका लेने वालों में डॉ राहुल, डॉ आदित्य अशोक, डॉ पल्लवी कुमारी, डॉ अशोक गुप्ता, डा रंजना, शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ रूपेश कुमार, सर्जन डॉ जमशेद, जिला मलेरिया विभाग के लिपिक रविश कुमार सहित काफ़ी संख्या में हेल्थ वर्कर शामिल थे। इस दौरान सदर अस्पताल में दोपहर के 1ः15 तक 44 हेल्थ वर्कर ने टीका लगवाया। इस संबंध में एक पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि 5 फरवरी के बाद जो स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका नहीं लगा पाएंगे वैसे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को जून के बाद आम नागरिकों को टीका लगाए जाने के अभियान के दौरान प्रति रक्षित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें