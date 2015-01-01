पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:आज होगा नहाय-खाय

बेगूसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • चार दिनों के आस्था का महाअनुष्ठान महापर्व छठ आज से होगा शुरू
  • गुरुवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य
  • शुक्रवार को उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ होगा पारण

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ का चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान बुधवार से शुरू हो रहा है। इस पर्व की शुरुआत कार्तिक शुक्ल चतुर्थी को तथा समाप्ति कार्तिक शुक्ल सप्तमी को होती है। इसके दूसरे दिन खरना होता है। इसके बाद व्रतधारियों का लगातार 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू हो जाएगा। व्रत के दौरान वे पानी भी ग्रहण नहीं किए जाने की परंपरा है। गुरुवार को खरना होगा। जबकि शुक्रवार और शनिवार को उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छठ समाप्त हो जाएगा। नहाय खाय को लेकर मंगलवार को शहर में काफी रौनक देखी गई। खास कर कद्दू बाजार में हरेक जगह पर बिकते दिखे, लेकिन उसके दाम में किसी प्रकार की बढ़ोतरी नहीं दिखी। कद्दू आम दिनों की तरह ही 20 से 30 रुपए प्रति पीस बिका।
गंगा घाट पर नहीं की गई है बैरिकेडिंग
नहाय खाय को लेकर आज जिले में छठव्रती समेत अन्य लोग गंगा स्नान करने जाएंगे। जिसके कारण गंगा घाट पर काफी भीड़ होने की भी संभावना है। मालूम हो कि जिले में गंगा घाट कई जगहों पर काफी खतरनाक है, खासकर मटिहानी प्रखंड के गंगा घाट में एक दो कदम के बाद ही 20 फिट से भी अधिक गहरा पानी है। बावजूद मंगलवार तक किसी भी घाट पर ना तो बैरिकेटिंग की गई है, ना ही वहां सुरक्षा के किसी प्रकार का इंतजाम किया गया था।

20 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद

छठ को लेकर बेगूसराय का फल बाजार गुलजार हो उठा है। मंगलवार को ट्रैफिक चौक और कचहरी रोड फल बाजार में तब्दील दिखा। व्यापारियों ने शहर के फलमंडी में कश्मीर और नासिक से 25 ट्रक सेब, पंजाब और दार्जलिंग से 25 -30 ट्रक नारंगी और मालटा भी मंगवाया है। फलमंडी में लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग का काम करने वाले प्रमोद साह ने बताया कि एक ट्रक में करीब 2 हजार पेटी सेब आता है और एक पेटी में 15 केजी रहता है। वहीं एक ट्रक में करीब 12 से 15 टन नारंगी और मालटा आता है। फल विक्रेताओं की मानें तो इस बार छठ में करीब 5 से 6 करोड़ रुपए का 8 सौ से 9 सौ टन सेब, डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए का करीब 500 टन नारंगी और मालटा, 15 लाख रुपए का 50 हजार दर्जन केला, 40 से 50 लाख रुपए का एक लाख पीस अनानस, 30 लाख रुपए का डेढ़ लाख ईख की बिक्री होगी।

10 करोड़ का नारियल बिकने का अनुमान

लाखो स्थित नारियल मंडी में विक्रेता उमेश चौधरी ने बताया कि उड़ीसा, बंगाल, केरल, आंध्रप्रदेश से नारियल मंगवाया गया है। व्यपारियों ने बताया कि छठ में तकरीबन 400 ट्रक में 20 लाख नारियल मंगवाया जाएगा। थोक विक्रेता द्वारा नारियल की क्वालिटी के हिसाब से 30 से 40 रुपए जोड़ा तो खुदरा बाजार में 80 से 120 रुपए जोड़ा नारियल बेचा जा रहा है। लाॅ काॅलेज के पास स्थित केला मंडी के थौक विक्रेता नौशाद आलम ने बताया कि मंडी में छठ के लिए 6 गाड़ी केला मंगवाया गया है। एक गाड़ी में 30 हजार केला आता है। वहीं पूरे शहर में करीब 20 गाड़ी केला मंगवाया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बार चार प्रकार का केला बेचने के लिए मंगवाया गया है। जिसमें रविष्टा, मालभोग, सिंगापूरी, चीनिया, अल्पान है। सिंगापुरी केला 25 से 30 रुपए दर्जन, रविष्टा 60 रुपए दर्जन और अल्पान व मालभोग 80 रुपए दर्जन बिकेगा।

