लड्डू गुरुजी स्कूल:अनशन के नुकसानों से समाज कोे बताया

बेगूसराय10 घंटे पहले
  • ’जर्नी विद परसाईं’ के माध्यम से गांव के कलाकारों ने नाटक किया मंचन

छठ पर्व के अवसर पर मटिहानी प्रखंड के रामदीरी (रामनगर) गांव में आस्था वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के द्वारा नाटक जर्नी विद परसाई नाटक का मंचन किया गया है। गांव के ही लड्डू गुरुजी स्कूल के प्रांगण में आयोजित इस नाटक में गांव के ही सभी नए कलाकारों ने अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन किया। मालूम हो कि हरिशंकर परसाई ने इस नाटक को लिखा है।

परसाईं हास्य व्यंग के प्रसिद्ध रचनाकार हैं इनकी कहानियों को संकलन करते हुए जर्नी विद परसाई नाम की परिकल्पना में सामाजिक कुरीतियों पर प्रहार है। यह नाटक व्यंग के माध्यम से अनशन और उससे होने वाले नुकसान को समाज से बीच प्रस्तुत करती है । नाटक की घटनाएं अलग अलग है किन्तु कहानी का संकलन सटीक दिखा। नाटक करने वालो के जद्दोजहद को दर्शाते हुए परिकल्पना उस मोड़ पर ले जाती है जहां स्त्री का सवाल उठता है कि हम महिला हैं क्या इसी कारण अधीन हैं। इससे पहले अयोध्या के डीआईजी दीपक कुमार, एमएलसी सर्वेश कुमार, जिला पार्षद झुन्ना सिंह, देवेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह, कृष्ण बल्लभ सिंह, प्रियव्रत कुमार ने सुयुक्त रूप से नाटक का उद्घाटन किया।

नाट्य प्रस्तुति में कलाकरों ने अपनी सजीव प्रस्तुति से दर्शकों को बांधे रखा। इस अवसर पर डीआईजी ने कहा कि इस तरह की सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम हरेक जगह और समय-समय पर होना चाहिए। इससे युवाओं में सकारात्मक सोच जन्म लेती है। उन्होनें कहा कि इस कोरोना काल में इस तरह की प्रस्तुति संभव बनाना काफि जटिल है, लेकिन सभी तरह की औपचारिकता निभाते हुए संस्था ने अपने समाज को जागरूक किया है।

नाट्य प्रस्तुति की परिकल्पना रवि रंजन ने किया

नए कलाकारों को लेकर इस प्रस्तुति की परिकल्पना व मार्गदर्शन रवि रंजन कुमार ने किया। वहीं नाटक का निर्देशन प्रिंस कुमार व राहुल कुमार ने पहली बार किया। कलाकारों में अभिषेक कुमार, निशांत कुमार, संजीव कुमार व राहुल कुमार ने काफी बेहतर कला का प्रदर्शन किए। साथ ही बाबा की भूमिका में मुरारी कुमार, सीता की भूमिका में प्रिंस छोटे, ग्रामीण बालक की भूमिका में अमित कुमार, पति की भूमिका में अविनाश कुमार ने भी दर्शकों के बीच अमिट छाप छोड़ी।

पूरे नाटक में ऐसा कभी नहीं लगा कि सारे कलाकार ग्रामीण परिवेश के हैं और पहली बार मंच पर नाटक का मंचन कर रहे हैं। कार्यक्रम से पहले स्वागत गान काजल, शिवानी ने गाया। जबकि मेकअप मनोज कुमार, पार्श्व संगीत केशव और सुशील जबकि वादन माधव का था।

