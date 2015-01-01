पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:दो कॉलेज को बी फार्मा की पढ़ाई की मिली मान्यता

बेगूसराय2 दिन पहले
ललित नारायण मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय में दो दर्जन से अधिक पारंपरिक विषयों के इतर विषयों में स्ववित्तपोषित योजना अंतर्गत स्नातक प्रतिष्ठा एवं स्नातकोत्तर स्तर की पढ़ाई प्रारंभ की जाएगी। जिला के दो टेक्निकल कॉलेज जीएम कॉलेज ऑफ फार्मेसी, बहरवन्नी, बेगूसराय एवं यमुना कॉलेज ऑफ फार्मेसी बेगूसराय को बी फार्मा की पढ़ाई को लेकर वर्तमान सत्र से तीन सत्रों के लिए संबंधन की स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई। इन महाविद्यालयों को पीसीआई से संबंधन प्रदान की गई थी। इसको लेकर बुधवार को कुलपति की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक हुई, जिसमें यह निर्णय लिया गया। मौके पर कुल सचिव डा मुश्ताक अहमद के स्वागत भाषण के साथ बैठक की कार्यवाही आरंभ की गई । बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए अपने संबोधन में कुलपति प्रो सुरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने कहा कि एकेडमिक विजन एक्सलेंस रिसर्च, परीक्षा एवं प्रबंधन के लिए विद्वत परिषद विश्वविद्यालय की सबसे बड़ी इकाई है। लीडर रहे या ना रहे उस का सिंबल ही लीडरशिप कहलाता है। विपरीत शक्तियों से लड़ना और सिस्टम को आगे ले जाने का कार्य “बस थ्योरी” के तहत किया जाना चाहिए। पारंपरिक विषयों के अतिरिक्त प्रोफेशनल और टेक्निकल पाठ्यक्रम पर अधिक ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। ऐसे कोर्स विकसित किए जा रहे हैं, जिसमें तीन साल के पाठ्यक्रम में एक साल पूरा करने पर उसे सर्टिफिकेट कोर्स, दो साल पूरा करने पर डिप्लोमा तथा तीन साल पूरा करने पर डिग्री प्रदान की जाएगी। उन्होंने विद्वत परिषद को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पहली बार रिसर्च को प्रमोट करने हेतु बजट में प्रावधान किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षाओं के संचालन में अधिक समय लग जाने पर पढ़ाई के लिए दिन कम हो जाते हैं, जिसे कम करने की आवश्यकता है।

