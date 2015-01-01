पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किया दावा:विश्वविद्यालय बनवाना होगी हमारी प्राथमिकता

बेगूसराय4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश में सरकार बनने की खुशी में शहर में विजय जुलूस निकालते युवा जदयू के नेता व कार्यकर्ता।
  • प्रदेश में सरकार बनने के बाद युवा जदयू के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शहर में निकाला विजय जुलूस

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के 7वीं बार मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद युवा जदयू के उत्साहित कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा शहर में बाइक जुलूस निकाला गया। जिलाध्यक्ष गौरव सिंह राणा के नेतृत्व में बाइक कार्यकर्ताओं ने शहर के पावर हाउस चैक से नीतीश कुमार जिन्दाबाद, बिहार का मुख्यमंत्री कैसा हो नीतीश कुमार जैसा हो का नारा लगाते हुए विजय जुलूस निकाला जो मुंगेरीगंज, कचहरी चैक होते हुए कैंटीन चाैक पहुंचकर समाप्त हुआ। जहां कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को अबीर गुलाल लगाकर अपनी खुशी का इजहार किया। गौरव सिंह राणा ने कहा कि बिहार की 12 करोड़ जनता का आशीर्वाद सीएम नीतीश कुमार को प्राप्त है। बिहार के विकास पसंद व अमन पंसद जनता ने उन्हे फिर से सुशासन बाबू के रूप में सीएम बनाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि युवा जदयू सीएम से शिक्षा और रोजगार के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट काम करने की मांग करेंगी। साथ ही बेगूसराय जिले में एक विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना और सभी अनुमंडल मंे डिग्री काॅलेज की स्थापना, बीएड काॅलेज की स्थापना करवाना, खिलाडियों के लिए गांधी स्टेडियम को सुदृढ़ करवाना हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता होगी। मौके पर जिला सचिव ललन कुमार, राकेश कुमार, रणविजय कुमार, मदन कुमार, रामनरेश सिंह अधिवक्ता, जय किशन कुमार मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें