भास्कर सलाह:सर्दी के मौसम में भी मच्छरदानी का करें उपयोग, डेंगू से रहें दूर

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
सदर अस्पताल में गहन चिकित्सा केंद्र।
  • शहर में मच्छरों का बढ़ रहा है प्रकोप, रहें सतर्क और सावधानी ही सबसे कारगर उपाय, रहन-सहन में करें बदलाव
  • शाम के समय पूरे बदन के कपड़े पहने, तेज बुखार के साथ बदन दर्द हो तो अस्पताल जाकर इलाज जरूर कराएं, बुखार को हल्के में न लें

सर्दी का मौसम दस्तक दे चुका है। तापमान में लगातार गिरावट हो रही है। जिसके कारण ठंड में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। ठंड के इस शुरुआती दौर में मच्छरजनित बीमारी की संभावना भी बढ़ गई है। खासकर डेंगू का प्रभाव शहर में इन दिनों काफी बढ़ गया है। ऐसे में सतर्क और सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। इसलिए, ठंड के मौसम में भी मच्छरदानी का नियमित रूप से उपयोग करना होगा जिससे हम डेंगू से दूर रह सकेंगे। इसके लिए रहन-सहन में बदलाव के साथ-साथ साफ-सफाई पर भी विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।

मच्छरदानी का उपयोग डेंगू से बचाव का सबसे आसान और बेहतर उपाय

वर्तमान में डेंगू से बचाव के लिए मच्छरदानी का उपयोग करना सबसे आसान और बेहतर उपाय है। इसके अलावे साफ-सफाई, रहन-सहन में सकारात्मक बदलाव की जरूरत है। साथ ही डेंगू के लक्षण दिखने के साथ ही तुरंत चिकित्सकों से जांच करानी चाहिए और चिकित्सा परामर्श के अनुसार अपना इलाज कराना चाहिए। ताकि परेशानियां नहीं बढ़े और ससमय इलाज शुरू हो सके।

डेंगू का घरेलू उपचार
आयुर्वेदिक कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डा. प्रो उमाशंकर चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि गिलोय जूस डेंगू के बुखार से बचने के लिए कारगर माना गया है। गिलोय जूस मेटाबोलिज्म बेहतर करने के साथ-साथ इम्युनिटी भी मजबूत करता है। मजबूत रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता डेंगू के बुखार से लड़ने में शरीर की मदद करती है। इससे प्लेटलेट काउंट बढ़ता है और रोगी को बेहतर लगता है। उन्होंने बताया कि एक गिलास पानी में दो छोटे गिलोय के तनों को उबाल लें और इस पानी को गुनगुना होने पर पी लें।

ऐसे पहचाने डेंगू के लक्षण
अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. वीरेश्वर प्रसाद ने बताया कि डेंगू के बुखार में उल्टी, सूजन, चकत्ते (रैशेज) होते हैं। अगर डेंगू ने गंभीर रूप ले लिया हो तो इसमें बार-बार उल्टी आना, सांस तेज चलना, पेट में दर्द रहना, मसूड़ों से खून निकलना, कमजोरी, उल्टी में खून आने के लक्षण मिलते हैं। उन्होंनें कहा कि अगर किसी को भी शरीर में तेज दर्द और तेज बुखार आए तो उसे तुरंत चिकित्सक की सलाह लेनी चाहिए। साथ ही कहा कि अगर जांच में अगर डेंगू की पुष्टि हो जाए और प्लेटलेट्स कम हो तो तुरंत अस्पताल में भर्ती हो जाएं। इसके अलावे बताया कि शुरुआती दौर में इलाज शुरू करने से मरीजों को विशेष परेशानियों का सामना नहीं करना पड़ता है।

साफ-सफाई का रखें विशेष ख्याल
डेंगू से बचाव को लेकर खुद के साथ-साथ घरों एवं आसपास के क्षेत्रों की साफ-सफाई का विशेष ख्याल रखें। जैसे,-शौचालय एवं उसके आसपास की जगह, किचन, बेडरूम इसके साथ ही घरों में जहां-जहां दरार है ऐसी जगहों की नियमित सफाई सबसे ज्यादा आवश्यक है।

