छठ:वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम ने 75 व्रतियाें के बीच बांटी छठ सामग्री

बेगूसराय2 घंटे पहले
वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम महिला समिति द्वारा समाज मे समरसता का संदेश देते हुए वंचित समाज के छठ व्रती के बीच आपसी सहयोग से लगभग 75 पीतल का सूप, नारियल, घी तथा अन्य पूजन सामग्री का अर्पण किया गया । कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि बेगूसराय भाजपा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक कुंदन सिंह ने कहा कि वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम का यह कार्य अनुकरणीय है।

आपने वैसे परिवार को चुना है, जो अभाव ग्रस्त हैं। आस्था के इस पर्व में उनके घर तक खुशियां कल्याण आश्रम के सहयोग से पहुंच रहा है, ये सुखद है। वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम के जिला अध्यक्ष शम्भू कुमार ने कहा कि संस्था का काम ही समाज के कड़ियों को जोड़ना है। वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम के महिला समिति के अध्यक्ष सरिता सुल्तानिया के नेतृत्व में इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।

सरिता सुल्तानिया ने अपने महिला समिति के सदस्य का आभार प्रकट किया, जिनके आपसी सहयोग से ये कार्यक्रम सफल हो सका। कार्यक्रम में बिनोद हिसारिया, प्रेम रूंगटा संदीप मसकरा उषारानी कृष्ण मोहन पप्पू ने भी संबाेधित िकया था। समिति द्वारा किए जा रहे कार्य को सराहा। समिति के नैंसी अग्रवाल सुधा मसकरा आदि सदस्य तथा दिनकर कोचिंग संस्थान द्वारा अंगवस्त्र तथा गुलदस्ता देकर नवनिर्वाचित विधायक कुंदन सिंह का स्वागत किया गया। मंच संचालन समिति के राकेश कुमार द्वारा किया गया ।

