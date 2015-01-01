पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:दुलारपुर में स्टेडियम बनाने के लिए करेंगे प्रयास : सांसद

तेघड़ाएक घंटा पहले
विजेता टीम को शील्ड देते राज्यसभा सांसद राकेश सिन्हा।
  • वॉलीबॉल टूर्नामेंट प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में रतनपुर ने दुलारपुर काे 3-0 से िकया पराजित

ग्रामीण क्लब दुलारपुर द्वारा आयोजित स्मृति शेष महंत हरिहरचरण भारती वॉलीबॉल टूर्नामेंट प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल रतनपुर बनाम ग्रामीण क्लब दुलारपुर के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें रतनपुर सीधे सेट में 3-0 से दुलारपुर को पराजित कर फाइनल मैच जीतकर विजेता का खिताब जीता। इससे पूर्व पहला सेमीफाइनल मैच दुलारपुर बनाम नवभारत क्लब बीहट के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें दुलारपुर की टीम ने 3-0 से मैच जीतकर फाइनल में जगह बना लिया। वहीं दूसरा सेमीफाइनल मैच रतनपुर बनाम स्टूडेंट्स क्लब बीहट के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें रतनपुर की टीम ने 3-0 से मैच जीतकर फाइनल मैच में पहुंचा। मौके पर मुख्य अतिथि राज्यसभा सांसद प्रो राकेश कुमार सिन्हा, बछवाड़ा विधायक सुरेंद्र मेहता, दुलारपुर मठ के महंत प्रणब भारती ने विजेता टीम रतनपुर और उपविजेता टीम दुलारपुर को शील्ड प्रदान किया। मौके पर राज्यसभा सांसद राकेश सिन्हा ने कहा कि दुलारपुर में स्टेडियम बनाने के लिए वे प्रयास करेंगे। जिस स्टेडियम को साईं खेल एकेडमी की तर्ज पर विकसित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इसके लिए वे दिल्ली तक आवाज बुलंद करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि खेल में भी बेहतर कैरियर है। खेल में बेहतर संभावनाएं हैं। वहीं बछवाड़ा विधायक सुरेंद्र मेहता ने कहा कि खेल समाज को जोड़ने का काम करता है। खेल से सामाजिक एकता आती है। उन्होंने कहा कि खेल स्टेडियम लिए वे भी प्रयास करेंगे। मौके पर पूर्व विधायक राजेंद्र सिंह, पूर्व डीएसपी सुनील कुमार, पातेपुर महंत विश्वमाेहन दास, राकेश चौधरी महंत, अमिय कश्यप, राजेश सिंह भोला, दौलत कुमार, ग्रामीण क्लब दुलारपुर के कार्यकर्ता रंजन कुमार मेघो, सुजीत कुमार, गुलशन कुमार, संदेश कुमार, शिवराज बसंत, चीकू कुमार सहित अन्य मौजूद थे ।

