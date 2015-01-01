पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साईबर क्राईम:धोखाधड़ी कर चलकी शाखा से 2,32,413 रुपये की निकासी

खोदावंदपुरएक घंटा पहले
स्टेट बैंक शाखा चलकी से तकरीबन आधा दर्जन खाता धारकों के खाते में धोखाधड़ी कर कुल 02 लाख 312 हजार 413 निकासी का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। घटना के बावत पीड़ित चलकी निवासी राम प्रकाश महतो एवं अन्य लोगो ने खोदावंदपुर थाना में अज्ञात बैंककर्मी व अज्ञात व्यक्ति के विरुद्ध प्राथिमिकी दर्ज करवाया है। इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए थानाध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि मामला साइबर क्राइम से जुड़ा हुआ प्रतीत होता है। इस मामले में थाना कांड संख्या 225 /20 दर्ज कर मामले का तफ्तीश की जा रही है।घटना के बावत पीड़ित चलकी निवासी राम प्रकाश महतो ने पुलिस को बताया कि एसबीआई चलकी शाखा में उनका बचत खाता 37773439568 है।उनके खाता में एक लाख 19 हजार 662 रुपये जमा था। गत 03 अक्टूबर को वह पैसा निकालने बैंक गए थे। तब उन्हें बैंक कर्मी ने बताया कि उनके खाते में राशि नही है। जब उन्होंने अपना खाता अपडेट कराया तो पाया कि आईएनबी नियर बाई टेक्नालॉजी प्राइवेट,एन बी आई रिलायन्स द्वारा 22 हजार 500 रुपये अवैध तरीके से निकासी कर लिया गया है।जिसका मेसेज भी उन्हें नही प्राप्त हुआ है। उसी बैंक के अन्य खाता धारक ग्रामीण भी अपना अपना खाता चेक कराने बैंक पहुंचे तो ऊनलोगों में शिव नन्दन महतो, शिला देवी ,जय प्रकाश महतो,मुकेश कुमार यादव ,अमरजीत कुमार ,मिथलेश कुमार ने भी अपने खाते से धोखाधड़ी कर अवैध रूप से रुपये की निकासी का बात बताया।

