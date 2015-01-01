पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:एनएच 31 ढाला के समीप सड़क दुर्घटना में महिला जख्मी, रेफर

साहेबपुर कमाल4 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र के रघुनाथपुर गांव के समीप एनएच 31 पर सड़क दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार एक महिला गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। जिसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए बेगूसराय के किसी निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। गंभीर रूप से जख्मी महिला की पहचान रघुनाथपुर गांव निवासी राधे कापर की 44 वर्षीया पत्नी उर्मिला देवी के रूप में हुई है।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार, जख्मी महिला किसी आवश्यक कार्य से अपने पति के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर कुरहा बाजार के लिए जा रही थी। इसी क्रम में जब वह रघुनाथपुर एनएच 31 ढाला स्थित सड़क पर पहुंची कि अत्यधिक रफ्तार के साथ खगड़िया से साहेबपुर कमाल की ओर आ रहे एक बाइक सवार अपनी बाइक को नियंत्रित नहीं कर सका और ढाला के समीप एनएच 31 पर पति-पत्नी के साथ सवार बाइक में जोरदार टक्कर मार दिया।

टक्कर लगते ही दोनों पति-पत्नी बाइक के साथ सड़क पर गिर पड़ा। जिसमें महिला के सिर में गंभीर चोटें आई और वहीं पर बेहोश हो गई। जबकि पति आंशिक रूप से घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद ढाला पर मौजूद लोगों ने आनन-फानन में दोनों पति-पत्नी को उठाकर इलाज के लिये सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र साहेबपुर कमाल पहुंचाया। जहां मौजूद चिकित्सक ने महिला की गंभीर स्थिति देख बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया।

जबकि पति को उपचार बाद वापस भेज दिया गया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया टक्कर मारने के बाद चोटिल हुए बाइक सवार युवक तुरंत उठकर बाइक के साथ भागने का प्रयास किया परंतु ढाला पर मौजूद लोगों ने पकड़ लिया। जिसका इलाज गांव के ही किसी ग्रामीण चिकित्सक के यहां कराया गया है।

जहां उसकी स्थिति सामान्य बताई जा रही है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि रघुनाथपुर ढाला के समीप एनएच 31 पर जैसे तैसे टेम्पो के लगाने के कारण आए दिन इस तरह की घटना होती रहती है। परंतु इस पर प्रशासन का कोई ध्यान नहीं है।

