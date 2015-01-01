पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रणनीति बनी:रोजगार की मांग करेंगे मजदूर : खेग्रामस

बेगूसराय
खेग्रामस जिला कमेटी की बैठक में उपस्थित नेता।
  • 14 दिसंबर को किसानों के राष्ट्रव्यापी आंदोलन को भी खेग्रामस का समर्थन

अखिल भारतीय खेत व ग्रामीण मजदूर सभा जिला कमिटी की बैठक शनिवार को जिला कार्यालय में हुई। बैठक में उपस्थित नेताओं ने 14 दिसंबर को किसानों के राष्ट्रव्यापी आन्दोलन का सक्रिय समर्थन करते हुए रोजगार के सवाल पर विमर्श करते हुए स्पष्ट किया गया कि सरकार का रवैया इस सवाल पर उपेक्षापूर्ण है। इस मौके पर खेग्रामस जिला सचिव राज्य उपाध्यक्ष चन्द्र देव वर्मा ने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में मनरेगा मजदूरों की हकमारी जारी है। बकाया मजदूरी, फर्जी निकासी और रोजगार की समस्या भी बरकरार है। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण मजदूरों को संगठित कर रोजगार सेवक से लेकर कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी तक को आवेदन देकर काम की मांग की जाएगी। बैठक में शामिल हुए भाकपा माले जिला सचिव दिवाकर कुमार ने कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार किसान -मजदूरों की आजिविका-रोजगार, शिक्षा-स्वास्थ्य के प्रति गंभीर नहीं है। यही कारण है कि किसान-मजदूर विरोधी कानून को लागू कर कारपोरेट को फायदा पहुंचा रही है। इसका तीखा विरोध होगा।

मंगलेश डबराल को दी श्रद्धांजलि
बैठक में जसम के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष व प्रख्यात साहित्यकार मंगलेश डबराल के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया गया और मौन धारण कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गयी। जसम के जिला सचिव दीपक सिन्हा ने कहा कि मंगलेश डबराल अपनी रचनाओं से सत्ता व समाज को दिशा दिखाने का काम करते रहे। उनकी कविताओं में जनता की पीड़ा दिखती थी। उनका असमय चले जाना साहित्य व समाज के लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है। बैठक में खेग्रामस के जिलाध्यक्ष मो. इशराफिल, सदर प्रखंड अध्यक्ष मांटो पासवान, प्रखंड सहसचिव दिलीप ठाकुर, अशर्फी पासवान, मो.कमाल, चंद्रिका तांती, सुरेश पासवान, रामानुज सिंह मौजूद थे। बतौर अतिथि माले नगर सचिव राजेश श्रीवास्तव, किसान महासभा के जिला नेता बैजू सिंह ने भाग लिया।

