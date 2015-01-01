पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा-पाठ:गोपाष्टमी पर जिले में गायों की हुई पूजा-अर्चना

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
तेघरा में गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर गौ माता की पूजा करतीं महिलाएं।

सदर प्रखंड के नागदह स्थित गौ मंदिर में रविवार को हर्षोल्लास के साथ गोपाष्टमी मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर महिलाओं ने गाय की पूजा अर्चना की। सबसे पहले सभी गाय को विधि पूर्वक स्नान कराया गया। इसके बाद पूरे गौ मंदिर की सफाई के बाद महिलाओं ने परंपरागत रिति रिवाज से गौ वंश की पूजा की। पूजा के बाद महिलाओं ने गाय कथा का पाठ किया, साथ ही सभी गाय को प्रसाद के रूप में फल खिलाया गया। सुबह से ही गौ मंदिर परिसर में लोगों का आना शुरू हो गया था। खासकर मलिलाएं इसको लेकर काफी ज्यादा उत्सुक थी। गौ माता की पुजा अर्चना के लिए सुबह में ही उन्हें तैयार कर दिया गया था। सबसे पहले मंदिर के अध्यक्ष मदन गोपाल पंडित, सचिव, अतुल अग्रवाल, रंजीत कुमार, बालाजी, अन्नु कुमार, रमन झा, अमन कुमार समेत अन्य लोगों ने गौ माता की पुजा की। इसके बाद घरों की महिलाओं और अन्य लोगों ने पुजा अर्चना की। इस अवसर पर महिलाओं ने पहले गौ माता को खाना खिलाया इसके बाद फिर गौ माता की परिक्रमा की, किसी ने गौ माता को कान में अपने दुखः दर्द सुनाए तो किसी ने शांति के लिए गौ माता के माथे पर तिलक लगाया। हर किसी ने अपने हथेली पर अन्न रखकर गौ माता को खिलाया। बाद में उपस्थित सभी लोगों के बीच प्रसाद का‌ वितरण किया गया। इस अवसर सचिव ने कहा कि इस गौ मंदिर में जितने भी गौ वंश हैं सभी देशी नस्ल की ही। यहां बिहार की प्रजाती गंगा तेरी, साहिवाल, कांक्रेज सहित अन्य प्रजाती की देशी गाय हैं। यहां सभी गाय को माता की तरह पूरे वर्ष पूजा जाता है। यही कारण है कि इसे गौशाला के रूप में नहीं बल्कि गौ मंदिर के रूप में स्थानीय लोग जानते हैं। उन्होनें बताया कि एक समय था जब देश में केवल देशी गौ माता ही थी, तब देश सोने की चिड़िया हुआ करती थी, अधिकतर लोग खुश थे और कोई भूखा और जल्दी बीमार नहीं हुआ करता था। उस समय के लोग काफी बलवान हुआ करते थे। अब फिर से धीर-धीरे ही सही लोग जागरूक हो रहे हैं। गौ मंदिर में पंचगव्य पद्धति से कुछ औषधियां भी बनाई जाती है। धीरे-धीरे लोगों की जागरुकता बढ़ने के साथ यहां प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा के साथ-साथ पंचगव्य को भी बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा।

