आक्रोश:अवैध संबंध में युवक को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला, शव काे गायब करने का आरोप

मंझौल/बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
मंझौल थाना का घेराव करते ग्रामीण।
  • शव बरामदगी के लिए एसएस-55 को नौ घंटे के लिए किया जाम
  • पुलिस को हल्दी खेत से खून से सने डंडे, मृतक का चप्पल व खून का थक्का मिला

मंझौल सहायक थाना क्षेत्र के मंझौल खैरा मुसहरी टोला में गुरुवार की रात अवैध सम्बंध में बदमाशों ने 35 वर्षीय मंटून पासवान की पीट पीट कर निर्दयतापूर्वक हत्या कर दी। हालांकि पुलिस को वारदात स्थल से शव नहीं मिला है लेकिन पुलिस को हल्दी खेत से खून से सने डंडे, मृतक का चप्पल और खून का थक्का मिला है। मृतक मंझौल पंचायत एक के खोइर टोला का रहने वाला है। मंटून पासवान की हत्या कर शव गायब कर देने की सूचना से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई। सुबह में जैसे ही घटना की जानकारी लोगों को मिली ताे हत्या से आक्रोशित खोइर टोला के सैकड़ों ग्रामीण शव को ढूंढने तथा हत्या के कारण को जानने के लिए खैरा मुसहरी पहुंच गए। इसके बाद मुसहरी के सभी ग्रामीण अपना-अपना घर छोड़ कर भाग गए। शव नहीं मिलने से नाराज ग्रामीणों ने डॉग स्क्वायड की मांग को ले सुबह करीब 10 बजे खोइर टोला समीप एसएच 55 पर बांस बल्ला लगाकर सड़क को जाम कर यातायात अवरुद्ध कर दिया।

बांस-बल्ला लगा एसएस-55 को जाम कर दिया
खून के निशान पर लगभग ढाई किलोमीटर के बाद इस निष्कर्ष पर पहुंचा कि शव को बहियार में फेंक दिया गया है। दोपहर बाद तक शव का पता नहीं लगते देख लोगों का पुलिस के प्रति आक्रोश बढ़ता गया और आक्रोशित ग्रामीण महिला पुरुष कुछ देर बाद थाना के पास पहुंच कर बांस-बल्ला लगा कर एसएस-55 को जाम कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने जमकर पुलिस के विरोध में नारे लगाया। लोगों के आक्रोश को देख पुलिस ने थाना परिसर के गेट को बंद कर दिया। डॉग स्क्वायड के पहुंचने में विलंब होने पर आक्रोशित लोगों ने गेट को धक्का देना शुरू कर दिया। इस दौरान थाना में मंझौल एसडीओ ई मुकेश कुमार, सहायक एसडीओ धर्मेंद्र कुमार, डीएसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार सिंह, पुलिस निरीक्षक दीपक कुमार बैठे रहे। शाम 5 बजे डाॅग स्क्वायड के पहुंचने पर आक्रोशित लोग शांत हुए।

अवैध देसी शराब के कारोबारियों से हुआ था झगड़ा
मृतक के परिजनों और ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि शाम को मंझौल खोइर टोला निवासी हरेराम सदा से मंटून का झगड़ा हुआ था। इसके कुछ देर बाद ही उसे कुछ लोग उसे बुला कर ले गए थे। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जिन बदमाशों से मंटून को झगड़ा हुआ था, वे बदमाश देसी शराब के अवैध कारोबार से जुड़े हैं। बताया जाता है कि मृतक अक्सर वहां पर महुआ शराब पीने के लिए जाता था।

