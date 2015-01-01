पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घाटों पर हादसा:जिलेभर में छठ के दौरान डूबने से युवक और दो बच्चों की हो गई मौत

बलिया/साहेबपुरकमाल/मंसूरचक8 घंटे पहले
  • डंडारी में डूबा युवक, साहेबपुरकमाल व मंसूरचक में भी हुआ हादसा
  • मृत जानवर के शव काे दूर हटाने के क्रम में नदी में गहरे पानी में चला गया

छठ के दौरान विभिन्न घाटों पर डूबने से तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई। जिससे छठ का माहौल गमगीन हो गया। डंडारी के बलहा बूढी गंडक घाट पर छठ व्रतियों के पास से पानी में बह रहे मृत जानवर को हटाने में जहां युवक की तो साहेबपुरकमाल में एक मंदबुद्धि बच्ची की तथा मंसूरचक के क्स्टोली घाट पर स्नान के दौरान छात्र की डूबने से मौत हो गई।

डंडारी थाना क्षेत्र के बलहा बूढ़ी गंडक घाट पर उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के दौरान शनिवार की सुबह डूबने एक युवक की मौत हो गई है। मृतक युवक की पहचान डंडारी थाना क्षेत्र के कटरमाला दक्षिणी पंचायत के बलहा निवासी कमल महतो का 19 वर्षीय पुत्र पप्पु कुमार के रूप में की गई है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि मृतक अपने परिजनों के साथ छठ मनाने बलहा बूढ़ी गंडक घाट पर गया था।

शनिवार की सुबह करीब सवा छह बजे उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए व्रती महिलाएं पानी में खड़ी थी। इसी बीच नदी में एक जानवर का शव तैरता हुआ व्रती महिलाओं की ओर आ रहा था। फलस्वरूप युवक अपने अन्य तीन मित्रों के साथ बांस-बल्ले से जानवर के शव को आगे बढ़ाने की कोशिश कर रहा था। इस क्रम में मृतक गहरे पानी में चले जाने से लापता हो गया। जबकि उसके अन्य मित्र नदी से बाहर निकलने में कामयाब रहे। घाट पर मौजूद स्थानीय गोताखोर व तैराक की मदद से काफी मशक्कत के बाद आधे घंटे में ही युवक को नदी से बाहर निकाल लिया गया।

मंसूरचक के कस्टोली गांव में छठ की खुशी बदली मातम में

मंसूरचक के समसा दो पंचायत के कस्टोली गांव में शनिवार की सुबह छठ के दौरान एक किशोर की डूबने से मौत होने के बाद खुशियां मातम में बदल गई। मृतक की पहचान कस्टोली निवासी डोमन महतो का 14 वर्षीय पुत्र साजन कुमार के रूप में की गई। घटना के संबंध में मृतक के चाचा रामविलास महतो ने बताया कि शनिवार सुबह हमलोग छठ मनाने आगापुर बलान नदी के कोठी घाट पर गए थे, वहां गांव के लोगों के साथ साथ मेरा पुरा परिवार भी उपस्थित था।

उन्होंने बताया कि उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते समय अन्य बच्चों के साथ मेरा भतीजा साजन भी नदी में स्नान करने चला गया।कुछ देर बाद जब वह नजर नहीं आया तो उसकी खोजबीन शुरू की गई लेकिन तब तक वो गहरे पानी में डूब चुका था।काफी देर तक स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से पानी में उसकी खोजबीन करने पर उसे निकाला जा सका और आनन फानन में मंसूरचक पीएचसी लाया गया जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बीडीओ शत्रुघ्न रजक,थानाध्यक्ष पवन कुमार सिंह व सीओ ममता कुमारी भी वहां पहुंचे।

साहेबपुरकमाल के बहलोरिया गंगा नदी ढाब में 12 वर्षीया किशोरी की मिली लाश, क्षेत्र में फैली सनसनी

बहलोरिया गांव के समीप गंगा नदी के उपधारा में शनिवार को एक 12 वर्षीया किशोरी की तैरती हुई लाश मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। जिसकी पहचान क्षेत्र के संदलपुर गांव निवासी धर्मेन्द्र साह की पुत्री सोनी कुमारी के रूप में हुई है। स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक शनिवार की सुबह को छठ पूजा के समाप्ति उपरांत मछुआरा गंगा नदी में मछली पीटने के बाद बहलोरिया गांव के रास्ते से वापस लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन मछुआरों की नजर पास के गंगा नदी उपधारा में पड़ी जहां पानी के ऊपर तैरते हुए शव को देखा।

इसके बाद उन मछुआरों ने इसकी सूचना स्थानीय दफादार को दिया। इसके बाद उन दफादार द्वारा स्थानीय थाना की पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। जिसपर थानाध्यक्ष सुदीन राम विधि व्यवस्था थानाध्यक्ष दिवाकर प्रसाद सिंह एवं अन्य पुलिस बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और शव का मुआयना किया। लोगों के अनुसार लाश की स्थिति देखने से ऐसा प्रतीत होता था कि किशोरी की मौत तीन-चार दिन पूर्व हुई है। थानाध्यक्ष द्वारा आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ की जाने लगी।

तब तक वहां पर आसपास के कई गांवों के लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई और शव का पहचान करने का प्रयास करने लगे। इसी दौरान किसी ने नहाय-खाय के दिन संदलपुर गांव के किसी किशोरी की भटक जाने व नहीं मिलने की चर्चा की। जिसके बाद पुलिस द्वारा संदलपुर के पंचायत प्रतिनिधियों से बातचीत कर एक किशोरी की शव मिलने की सूचना दी गई।

