कार्यक्रम:निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में युवाओं की भागीदारी अहम

बेगूसरायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतदाता जागरुकता कार्यक्रम के तहत मैराथन दौड़ में शामिल युवा।
  • मतदाताओं की शत-प्रतिशत भागीदारी को लेकर गुरूवार को शहर में हुआ मैराथन

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में मतदाताओं की शत-प्रतिशत भागीदारी को लेकर गुरूवार को स्वीप के तहत मैराथन का आयोजन किया गया। स्वीप एवं पीडब्ल्यूडी कोषांग बेगूसराय द्वारा आयोजित मैराथन के तहत गुरूवार को खातोपुर से गांधी स्टेडियम के बीच मैराथन का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रतिभागियों को संबोधित करते हुए स्वीप एवं पीडब्ल्यूडी कोषांग, बेगूसराय के नोडल पदाधिकारी भुवन कुमार ने कहा कि निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया में युवाओं की भागीदारी काफी अहम है इसलिए तीन नवंबर को अवश्य मतदान करें। इस दौरान उन्होंने कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर मतदान केंद्रों पर की जा रही व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में भी जानकारी साझा की तथा अन्य मतदाताओं को भी इन व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में जानकारी देने के अपील की। उन्होंने सभी प्रतिभागियों से दौनिक जीवन में भी कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल विशेष तौर पर मास्क का प्रयोग करने एवं सामाजिक दूरी अपनाने की अपील की। इस अवसर शिक्षक शारीरिक शिक्षा विश्वजीत कुमार, रंजय कुमार सहित 30 प्रतिभागियों मौजूद थे।

जीविका समूहों ने विभिन्न कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए

वहीं दूसरी ओर लोगों को मतदान के लिए प्रेरित करने के उद्देश्य से जीविका समूहों द्वारा भी विभिन्न तरह के कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। स्वीप के नोडल पदाधिकारी भुवन कुमार ने कहा कि जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान में भाग लेकर जीविका समूह से जुडी महिलाएं न केवल स्वयं के मतदान को लेकर उत्साहित हैं बल्कि स्थानीय स्तर के मतदाताओं को भी चुनाव में मतदान करने की अपील कर रही हैं। उन्होनें कहा कि इस समूहो द्वारा रंगोली, मेहंदी तथा कैंडल मार्च के द्वारा जहां एक तरफ मतदान के महत्व से सभी को अवगत कराया जा रहा है वहीं दूसरी ओर मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान चलाकर सभी व्यस्क मतदाताओं से मतदान मे सहभागिता की अपील की जा रही है। जीविका के सभी समूहों तथा ग्राम संगठनों की बैठक में मतदान में भाग लेने पर चर्चा की जा रही है। बलिया प्रखंड के माँ गंगा जीविका महिला ग्राम संगठन की 40 दीदियों ने ग्राम संगठन के अध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में मतदाता जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर हाथों में चुनावी संदेशों तथा लोकतंत्र की महत्ता के सन्देश युक्त बैनर-पोस्टर के साथ दीदियों ने आमजन से मतदान में भाग लेने की अपील की गई तथा जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मतदान केंद्र पर की गयी व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में सभी को बताया गया।

