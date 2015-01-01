पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:सांसद बोले- महिलाओं के सम्मान व सुरक्षा की जिम्मेवारी हम सभी की

बेलागंज2 घंटे पहले
  • मेन गांव पहुंचा एनडीए का प्रतिनिधि मंडल,अपराधियों के कार्रवाई की मांग

बेलागंजएनडीए का प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने शनिवार को मेन थाना क्षेत्र के बेला गांव पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवार से मुलाकात की। यहां नाबालिग लड़की की हत्या कर दी गई। गया के सांसद विजय मांझी ने मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना बताते हुए पीड़ित परिवार का ढ़ाढस बंधाया। उन्होंने इस घटना में शामिल अपराधियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा देने की मांग की।

कहा कि समाज में बेटियों और महिलाओं की सम्मान व सुरक्षा हर व्यक्ति की जिम्मेदारी है। लेकिन कुछ मनचले इस प्रकार की घटनाओं को अंजाम देकर समाज मे विद्वेष पैदा करना चाहते है। कानून व्यवस्था को चुनौती देने वाले लोगों से सरकार सख्ती से निपटेगी।

सांसद ने तत्काल डीएम सहित कई वरीय अधिकारियों से बात कर घटना की निष्पक्ष जांच और पीड़ित परिवार न्याय दिलाने की मांग की। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता सह अधिवक्ता मुकेश कुमार, भाजयुमो जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार, अशोक कुमार, दिलीप कुमार, रालोसपा नेता प्रमोद कुशवाहा आदि लोग शामिल थे।
सीपीआई के नेता व कार्यकर्ता भी पहुंचे
सीपीआई के वरिष्ठ नेता सुवंश शर्मा, अंचल सचिव दयानंद वर्मा व भाकपा माले नेता मुंद्रिका राम ने बेला गांव पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिवार से घटना की जानकारी ली। नेताओं ने कहा इस प्रकार की जघन्य अपराध को अंजाम देने वाले अपराधियों की अविलम्ब गिरफ्तारी और पीड़ित परिवार को उचित मुआवजा सरकार दे। कहा कि पीड़ित परिवार काफी गरीब है। जिसके पास रहने के लिए घर भी नहीं है। पीड़ित परिवार को तत्काल प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना सहित अन्य सामाजिक योजनाओं का लाभ मुहैया कराई जाए।

