पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:कैमूर व चंपारण के 10 एंबुलेंस और 10 स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को सेटेलाइट नेटवर्क से जोड़ा गया

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना मोबाइल नेटवर्क के काम करेंगे यह संयंत्र, संस्थानों के अलावे एंबुलेंस की भी मॉनिटरिंग होगी

भारत सरकार ने स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए बिहार के 2 जिलों कैमूर व पश्चिम चंपारण को चुना है। इन दोनों ही जिलों की स्वास्थ्य इमरजेंसी सेवा की एंबुलेंस व 10-10 स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को भी सेटेलाइट नेटवर्क से जोड़ दिया है। यदि यह परियोजना सफल रहा तो बिहार के अन्य जिलों में भी लागू की जाएगी। योजना के तहत कैमूर के पहाड़ी में बसे प्रखंड अधौरा की 10 स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को चिन्हित किया गया है। यहां की 10 एएनएम को टेबलेट के जरिए जोड़ा गया है। इससे इन स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों व एंबुलेंस की गतिविधियों की हर एक जानकारी कंट्रोलरूम को मिल सकेगी। पहले एंबुलेंस में जीपीएस नेटवर्क लगाई गई थी। जो मोबाइल नेटवर्क से संचालित होती थी। अब सेटेलाइट व्यवस्था से जोड़े जाने के बाद मोबाइल नेटवर्किंग में गड़बड़ी का कोई प्रभाव नहीं रहेगा।

मोबाइल नेटवर्किंग की बाधा अब मॉनिटरिंग में नहीं बनेगी अड़चन
पहाड़ी प्रखंड क्षेत्र अधौरा के 10 स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्रों को भी सेटेलाइट से जोड़ा गया है। इन स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की एएनएम को टेबलेट भी दी गई है। इस टेबलेट के जरिए वे सूचनाओं का आदान-प्रदान सीधे कंट्रोल रूम को कर सकेंगी। इस व्यवस्था के लागू होने से मोबाइल नेटवर्किंग की बाधा अब मॉनिटरिंग तंत्र में अड़चन नहीं बनेगी।

कैमूर में 20 एंबुलेंस है, 10 में लगी सेटेलाइट वाईफाई
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक जिले की विभिन्न प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, रेफरल अस्पताल, अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल व जिला अस्पताल में कुल मिलाकर 20 एंबुलेंस संचालित हैं। इनमें से भगवानपुर, रामपुर चैनपुर के अलावा अन्य स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में संचालित कुल 10 एंबुलेंस में सैटेलाइट नेटवर्किंग लगाई जा चुकी है।

सैटेलाइट वाईफाई सिस्टम से जोड़े गए स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्र
प्रभारी जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी, जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति, ऋषिकेश जायसवाल ने बताया कि एंबुलेंस के अलावे स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में यह व्यवस्था इंस्टॉल कर दी गई है। इससे मोबाइल नेटवर्क के नहीं होने पर भी सभी सूचनाएं कंट्रोल रूम को आसानी से मिल सकेंगे। यह स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए बेहतर विकल्प है। भारत सरकार ने पायलट के तौर पर कैमूर व पश्चिम चंपारण को बिहार में चिन्हित किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें