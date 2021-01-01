पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:31 पैक्सों के चुनाव के लिए बनाए जाएंगे 111 मतदान केंद्र, नामांकन कार्य आज से

  • पूर्व में ही कार्यकाल पूरी कर चुकी हैं समितियां, कोरोना के चलते टल गया था चुनाव

जिले के सभी 11 प्रखंडों की 31 प्राथमिक कृषि साख समितियों में चुनाव की हरी झंडी मिल गई है। जिले में 31 पैक्सों के निर्वाचन के लिए 111 मतदान केंद्र बनेंगे, इसके लिए आज यानी शनिवार से प्रत्याशी नामांकन पत्र का दाखिला कर सकेंगे। दरअसल जिले के सभी 11 प्रखंडों की 31 प्राथमिक कृषि साख समितियों के कार्यकाल पहले ही पूरे हो चुके हैं। कोरोना काल के चलते इन समितियों के निर्वाचन टलते आ रहा है। लेकिन अब निर्वाचन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। इन समितियों में नई कार्यकारिणी के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन आज से दाखिल किए जाएंगे।

विभिन्न प्रखंडों में पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन पत्र प्रत्याशी दाखिल करेंगे। नामांकन के लिए 2 फरवरी तक की तिथि निर्धारित की गई है। इस लिहाज से इन समितियों में निर्वाचन के लिए प्रत्याशी शनिवार, सोमवार व मंगलवार को 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र दे सकेंगे। नामांकन की शुरुआत के 2 दिनों पहले ही एनआर पर्ची के लिए प्रखंडों की नजारत में काउंटर शुरू किए गए हैं। हालांकि भभुआ में अभी तक किसी भी संभावित प्रत्याशी ने एनआर पर्ची नहीं खरीदी है। जबकि दुमरैथ व अखलासपुर पैक्स का चुनाव होना है। इन कुल पैक्सों की संख्या 31 है। इसके लिए संबंधित क्षेत्र में कुल 111 मतदान केंद्र बनेंगे। एक मतदान केंद्र पर औसतन 400 मतदाताओं के मतदान कराने की व्यवस्था होगी।

इन सामितियों में 17 तक पूरी हो जाएगी चुनाव से जुड़ी सभी प्रक्रिया
3 व 4 फरवरी को नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी
जिला सहकारिता कार्यालय के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक 2 फरवरी को नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि के बाद 3 फरवरी व 4 फरवरी को नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी। अभ्यर्थी 6 फरवरी को नाम वापसी कर सकेंगे। इसी दिन चुनाव के लिए प्रतीक चिन्ह का आवंटन भी होगा। 15 फरवरी को मतदान कराया जाएगा। 15 फरवरी को ही मतदान के बाद चुनाव परिणाम भी घोषित कर दिए जाएंगे। 17 फरवरी तक निर्वाचन की सभी प्रक्रियाएं पूरी कर ली जाएंगे। सामान्य वर्ग के प्रत्याशी के लिए 1000 रुपए की एनआर पर्ची लेनी होगी। पिछड़ा वर्ग के प्रत्याशियों के लिए यह शुल्क 500 रुपए निर्धारित की गई है।

19 अगस्त को 26 समितियों की कार्यकाल पूरी हो चुकी
सहकारिता विभाग के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक जिले के अधौरा, कुदरा, रामगढ़, रामपुर, भगवानपुर, चैनपुर, भभुआ व चांद प्रखंडों की कुल 26 समितियों के कार्यकाल अगस्त में ही पूरे हो चुके हैं।
मार्च 2020 को ही 3 पैक्सों के कार्यकाल हो चुके खत्म
उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले की तीन अन्य प्राथमिक कृषि साख एवं सहकारी समितियों के कार्यकाल बीते मार्च में ही पूरे हो चुके हैं। जिनमें मोहनिया की बम्हौर पैक्स भभुआ की डुमरैथ पैक्स व दुर्गावती की मसौढा पैक्स शामिल है।

