व्यवस्था:जिले के 1850 वार्डों में पेयजल निश्चय योजना की जांच के लिए लगेगा डिवाइस

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर और ग्रामीण इलाकों में नल जल की योजना कई जगहों पर फ्लॉप, नहीं मिल रहा लोगों को पानी
  • पंचायती राज विभाग से 734 और पीएचईडी विभाग से 1116 वार्डों में हुआ है काम

सरकार के महत्वाकांक्षी नल जल योजना को लेकर लोगों में भी असंतोष है।लोगों का कहना है कि नल जल योजना पूरी तरह फ्लॉप है। कई जगहों पर योजनाएं पूरी होने के बावजूद भी नल से जल नहीं मिल रहा है। जिले के कई वार्डों में नल जल योजना का लाभ लोगों को नहीं मिल रहा है।

बिजली कनेक्शन सहित कई अन्य समस्याओं की वजह से कई जगहों पर प्रतिदिन नल जल टंकी से पेयजल की आपूर्ति नहीं की जाती है। पहाड़ी प्रखंडों में स्थिति काफी दयनीय है। इसके मद्देनजर जांच के लिए डिवाइस लगाए जाएंगे। इससे प्रत्येक वार्ड में लगे नल जल योजना की जांच होगी। सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी नल जल योजना की गड़बड़ियों का खुलासा जल्द होगा। राज्य स्तर से नल जल योजना की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए डिवाइस लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इस डिवाइस के जरिए नल जल योजना की वस्तुस्थिति का पता चलेगा। जिले के 1850 वार्डों में मुख्यमंत्री पेयजल निश्चय योजना के तहत शुद्ध पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में पहल हो चुकी है।

हर घर को पेयजल उपलब्ध कराने की मंशा सरकार की है। इसके लिए सभी वार्डों के पेयजल योजना को इंटरनेट आफ थिंग्स डिवाइस से लैस किया जाएगा। इस डिवाइस के माध्यम से नल जल योजना के लिए लगाया गया मोटर कितने देर चला, पानी टंकी से कितने देर में कितना अधिक डिस्चार्ज हुआ यह सब पता चलेगा।

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार योजना का कर चुके हैं उद्घाटन
मुख्यमंत्री सात निश्चय योजना अंतर्गत पेयजल निश्चय योजना सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा नल जल योजना के तहत पूरी हो चुकी योजनाओं का वर्चुअलउद्घाटन भी किया जा चुका है। हालांकि धरातल पर नल जल योजना की वस्तुस्थिति संतोषजनक नहीं है। कई जगहों पर नल जल योजना को लेकर कई गड़बड़ियों का मामला सामने आ चुका है। जिस पर विभाग ने आपत्ति जताते हुए उन्हें हर हाल में निर्धारित समय में पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है।

पेयजल की आपूर्ति नहीं होने पर शिकायत
कई वार्डों से ऐसी शिकायत भी प्राप्त हुई है कि पेयजल की आपूर्ति नहीं कर के इसका उपयोग सिंचाई के लिए किया जा रहा है। यह सब निगरानी में आ जाएगा। पंचायती राज विभाग का उद्देश्य है कि योजनाओं का अनुश्रवण ठीक ढंग से किया जा सके। इसकी सरकार ने योजना बनाने के साथ डिवाइस में लगने वाली राशि भी आवंटित कर दी है। इसके अनुसार मानक भी तय किया गया है। कम से कम एक डिवाइस में 16 हजार रुपए का खर्च आएगा। इस तरह से 1850 वार्डों में डिवाइस लगाया जाएगा। बता दें कि पेयजल निश्चय योजना में 734 वार्डों में पंचायती राज विभाग से कार्य कराया जा रहा है।जबकि 1116 वार्डों में पीएचईडी विभाग से काम हुआ है।
जिलास्तर पर गठित की जाएगी टीम
जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि इस योजना की मॉनिटरिंग के लिए जिला स्तर पर भी टीम गठित की जाएगी। आईओटी डिवाइस लगाने का मुख्य उद्देश्य योजना के तहत हो रही वाटर सप्लाई का अनुसरण करना है। सभी वार्डों में करीब 16 हजार खर्च कर एक मशीन मोटर और टंकी के बीच संबंधित करते हुए लगाई जाएगी। इस के सहयोग से प्रत्येक वार्ड के योजनाओं का अनुश्रेंवन आसानी से किया जा सकेगा। जिला स्तर पर इसके लिए टीम भी गठित की जाएगी। जो ऑनलाइन मॉनिटरिंग करने के बाद रिपोर्ट अधिकारियों को देगी। इससे पहले यह भी सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा कि प्रत्येक घर तक शुद्ध पेयजल पहुंचा है कि नहीं।

