कोरोना अपडेट:2 ने कोरोना को हराया फिर मिले 2 पॉजिटिव

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • अब एक्टिव मरीज हैं 5, 12 की अब तक हो चुकी है मौत

शनिवार देर शाम तक कुल 2875 कोरोना संदिग्धों की जांच सैंपल लेकर की गई। 2 संदिग्ध की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की आई। इस तरह से अब कुल मरीजों की संख्या 15 है। इसकी पुष्टि सिविल सर्जन डॉ.अरुण कुमार तिवारी ने की है।शनिवार को 2 कोरोना पॉज़िटिव मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए गए हैं। उधर, अब तक 12 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना पॉज़िटिव मरीजों में से 11 का इलाज़ जिले के कोविड-19 में चल रहा है जबकि 3 कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होम आईसुलेशन में हैं। वहीं एक मरीज रेफर किए गए हैं। दरअसल शनिवार को कुल 2875 की जांच में 2 की पॉज़िटिव होने की रिपोर्ट आई। जिसमें दोनों की ट्रू नेट से कोरोना पॉज़िटिव होने की आई है। इस तरह से अब तक जिले में कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1563 पहुँच गई है। वहीं इनमें से 1536 मरीज डिस्चार्ज किए जा चुके हैं।

