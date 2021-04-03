पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहशत का माहौल:बाइक शोरूम में आग लगने से 23 बाइकें राख और इसी बिल्डिंग से लटकती मिली एक युवक की लाश

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • रात 2 बजे के करीब गश्ती में रही पुलिस ने बिल्डिंग से धुआं निकलते देखा, अग्निशामक वाहन से आग को बुझाने में लगी पर नहीं बचाई जा सकी बाइकें

एक टीवीएस कंपनी की बाइक शोरूम में बुधवार अर्द्धरात्री भीषण आग लग गई। आग से शोरूम में रखी गई कुल 26 बाइकों में से 23बाइकें जलकर राख हो गई। घटना भगवानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के अजा बस्ती के समीप एक तीन मंज़िला बिल्डिंग की है। बताया गया कि बुधवार रात करीब 2 बजे के आसपास पुलिस गश्ती में थी, इसी दौरान पुलिस बिल्डिंग से धुआं निकलते देखी। तत्काल पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और अग्निशामक वाहन से आग को बुझाने में लगी पर शोरूम में राखी बाइकें नहीं बचाई जा सकी। इधर, कार्रवाई के दौरान थाना पुलिस ने इसी बिल्डिंग की छत पर रखे गए पानी टंकी से फंदा से लटकते हालत में एक युवक की लाश देखी। जिसे पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुये नीचे उतारा और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई में जुट गई।

उधर, बिल्डिंग से लटकते युवक के पास से पुलिस ने सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद किया,जिसे पुलिस बरामद कर तफ्तीश में जुट गई है। घटना में भगवानपुर थाना पुलिस यूडी केस दर्ज की है। इधर, बाइक की शोरूम में आगलागी की घटना को लेकर बाइक एजेंसी ऑनर उपेंद्र सिंह ने भगवानपुर थाने में एफआईआर का आवेदन दिया है और, कहा है कि शोरूम ने किसी ने आग लगा दी है। बहरहाल बाइक की शोरूम में आग कैसे लगी या किसने लगा दी यह अनुसंधान का विधाय है।

इधर, अगलगी की घटना को लेकर बाइक एजेंसी ऑनर ने थाने में दिया एफआईआर का आवेदन, कहा- शोरूम में किसी ने लगा दी आग

गांव सुगीया पोखर के रामानंद प्रसाद का तीन मंजिला मकान था
जिस बिल्डिंग में आग लगी और इसी भवन की पानी टंकी से एक युवक की लाश लटकते बरामद की गई वह बिल्डिंग स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के अजा बस्ती के समीप है। जिसमें जानकी ऑटो एजेंसी का शोरुम चलता था। बुधवार बार की रात्रि करीब दो बजे टीवीएस के शोरूम में बाइक में अचानक आग लगने के बाद विस्फोट होने की आवाज जैसे ही पुलिस व आसपास के लोगों तक पहुंचा की आग बुझाने के लिए पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर आग को बुझाने लगी।

टोड़ी गांव के मुमताज मियां का शव छत से लटकते हुआ मिला
बाइक एजेंसी में आग बुझाने की कोशिश में पुलिस और अग्निशमन कर्मी कर रहे थे कि इसी मकान में तीसरे मजील के दक्षिण दिशा में किराए पर रह रहे टोड़ी गांव के स्वर्गीय शहाबुद्दीन मियां का 55 वर्षीय पुत्र मुमताज मियां का शव छत से लटका हुआ मिला। पुलिस ने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोसमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। बताया जाता है कि राजमिस्त्री उसी मकान में करीब तीन वर्ष पूर्व से भाड़े पर रह रहा था।

मृतक के पॉकेट से एक सुसाइड नोट भी पुलिस को मिला है
पोस्टमार्टम कराने ले जाने के दौरान मृतक के पॉकेट से एक सुसाइड नोट भी पुलिस को हाथ लगा है। पुलिस के अनुसार सुसाइड पत्र में लिखा गया है कि उसी मकान मे रह रहे चिकित्सक के पास 30 हजार रुपए बाकी था, जो मांगने पर नही दे रहा था। इस बाबत थानाध्यक्ष राकेश रौशन ने कहा की पुलिस सभी बिन्दुओं पर जांच कर रही है। प्रथम दृष्टया युवक की मौत सुसाइड समझ में आ रहा हैं।

एजेंसी ऑनर ने कहा है - लगा दी गई है आग
इधर, भगवानपुर थाना में टीवीएस एजेंसी के मालिक उपेंद्र सिंह ने एफआईआर का आवेदन दिया है। जिसमें कहा है कि उनकी एजेंसी में आग लगा दी गई है। कहा है कि जिस मकान में मेरे टीवीएस का एजेंसी है उसमें अचानक आग लगने की जानकारी 3.38 बजे भोर में उनके चचेरे भाई अभिषेक सिंह ने मोबाइल से दी। आग लगने की जानकारी मिली इसके बाद जब वे मौके पर पहुंचे तो फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी आग बुझा रही थी।

