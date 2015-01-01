पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:चंदौली व सासाराम में हुए सड़क हादसे में कैमूर के दो युवक समेत 3 की मौत

भभुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली घटना एनएच 2 पर चंदौली थानांतर्गत शंकर मोड़ के पास जबकि दूसरी एनएच 2 पर रोहतास के शिवसागर के पास की
  • मृतकों में शामिल दो युवक समेत तीनों लोग चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र की अमांव पंचायत के लोदीपुर व अमांव गांव निवासी थे

यूपी के चंदौली और सासाराम में हुए सड़क हादसे में कैमूर के दो युवक समेत तीन लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। पहली घटना रविवार तड़के करीब 3.30 बजे एनएच 2 पर यूपी के चंदौली थानांतर्गत शंकर मोड़ के पास हुआ जबकि दूसरी घटना एनएच 2 पर रोहतास जिले के शिवसागर के पास की है।

मृतकों में शामिल दो युवक समेत तीनों लोग चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के अमांव पंचायत के लोदीपुर व अमांव गांव निवासी हैं। चंदौली में हुए ट्रक और टेंपो की जोरदार भिड़ंत में चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के लोदीपुर-अमाव गांव निवासी टेंपो सवार राज मोहन मिश्र के 22 वर्षीय पुत्र अमित मिश्रा जबकि रवि शंकर खरवार का 19 वर्षीय पुत्र अजय खरवार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि रोहतास जिले के शिवसागर थाना क्षेत्र के शिवसागर के समीप दो ट्रकों की जोरदार भिड़ंत में चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के अमांव गांव निवासी ट्रक सवार जगदीश यादव का पुत्र भरत यादव की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। भरत यादव ट्रक का खलासी था। दोनों सड़क हादसे के बाद सूचना पर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करते हुए तीनों के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल भेज दी। जहां से डॉक्टरों द्वारा किए गए पोस्टमार्टम की कार्रवाई के बाद शव स्थानीय पुलिस ने परिजनों को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए सौंप दिया। सड़क हादसे में तीनों लोगों की मौत के बाद सूचना जैसे ही मृतक के परिजनों और ग्रामीणों को मिली, कोहराम मच गया।

चंदौली के हुए ट्रक-टेंपो भिड़ंत में टेंपो के उड़े परखच्चे उधर, शिवसागर में हाईवे पर ट्रक भी क्षतिग्रस्त

चंदौली में ट्रक-टेंपो हादसे में टेंपो व शिवसागर में हुए हादसे में ट्रक भी क्षतिग्रस्त
राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 2 पर यूपी के चंदौली जिला अंतर्गत शंकर मोड़ के पास हुए ट्रक ट्रक टेंपो हादसे में टेंपो के परखचे उड़ गए जबकि रोहतास के शिवसागर में हाईवे पर दो ट्रकों की भिड़ंत में ट्रक भी बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। दोनों हादसा रविवार तड़के करीब 3 बजे के आसपास की बताई गई है।

डेहरी से बालू लोड कर आ रहा था ट्रक ड्राइवर
घटना के संबंध में मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक शनिवार देर रात चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के अमाउ गांव निवासी भरत यादव जो ट्रक ड्राइवर था रोहतास के देहरी स्थित सोन नदी से बालू लोड कर आ रहा था। इस दौरान जैसे ही वह ट्रक लेकर रविवार तड़के करीब 3 बजे हाइवे पर रोहतास जिले के शिवसागर के समीप पहुंचा।

ट्रक लेकर चालक हुआ फरार, पुलिस अस्पताल में कराई पोस्टमार्टम
हाइवे पर शंकर मोड के समीप टेम्पो में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने टक्कर मारी है। घटना के बाद चालक ट्रक लेकर फरार हो गया है। सड़क दुर्घटना में टेम्पो के परखचे उड़ गए हैं। हादसा करीब 3 बजे के आसपास की है। दोनों के शव को कब्जे में लेकर पंडित कमला पति राजकीय अस्पताल चंदौली में पोस्टमार्टम करा शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है।
‘अशोक कुमत मिश्र’
‘कोतवाली थाना इंचार्ज,चंदौली’

रिजर्व सवारी लेकर टेंपो से मुगलसराय गए थे दो युवक, गंवाई जान
परिजनों और ग्रामीणों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के लोदीपुर अमांव गांव निवासी अमित मिश्रा शनिवार सुबह रोज की तरह खाना खाकर घर से टेंपो लेकर निकला था। इसी बीच अमित मिश्रा एक रिजर्व सवारी लेकर टेंपो से मुगलसराय गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें