पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रिजल्ट:राजद को 3 व बसपा को 1 सीट

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैमूर के चारों सीटों पर एनडीए चारों खाने चित, 3 सीटों पर जला लालटेन, एक पर बसपा ने जमाया कब्जा

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम कैमूर में भाजपा के लिए काफी निराशा भरा रहा। जिले चारों सीटों पर कमल मुरझा गया। तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों पर महागठबंधन के राजद प्रत्याशियों ने जीत दर्ज की है।जबकि एक सीट पर विराट लोकतांत्रिक सेक्युलर मोर्चा के बसपा प्रत्याशी ने जीत दर्ज की है। कैमूर के चारों विधानसभा सीट भाजपा के हाथ से फिसल गई। विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम कैमूर में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों और समर्थकों के लिए काफी निराशाजनक रहा।चारों सीटिंग सीट से भाजपा को हाथ धोना पड़ा। कैमूर में राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन के चारों भाजपा उम्मीदवार चुनाव हार गए। 203 रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र से महागठबंधन के राजद प्रत्याशी और राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह के पुत्र सुधाकर सिंह कड़े मुकाबले में विराट लोकतांत्रिक सर्कुलर मोर्चा के बसपा प्रत्याशी अंबिका यादव से 189 वोटों से चुनाव जीत गए। राजद प्रत्याशी सुधाकर सिंह को 58083 मत प्राप्त हुए।जबकि उनके निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी बसपा के अंबिका यादव को 57,894 मत प्राप्त हुए।
राजद प्रत्याशी संगीता कुमार ने भाजपा के वर्तमान विधायक निरंजन राम को पटकनी दी : 204 मोहनिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र में महागठबंधन की राजद प्रत्याशी संगीता कुमार ने भाजपा के वर्तमान विधायक निरंजन राम को पटकनी दी। राजद प्रत्याशी संगीता कुमार को 61,235 मत प्राप्त हुए। जबकि उनके निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी भाजपा के निरंजन राम को 49,181 मत प्राप्त हुए। राजद की संगीता कुमार ने 12054 मतों से जीत दर्ज की। 205 भभुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी भरत बिंद ने भाजपा के वर्तमान विधायक रिंकी रानी पांडे को शिकस्त दी। भरत बिंद को 57,561 जबकि रिंकी रानी पांडे को 47,516 सोलह मत प्राप्त हुए।राजद के भरत बिंद ने 10,045 मतों से विजय प्राप्त की।
राज्य के खनन मंत्री बृजकिशोर बिंद को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा : 206 चैनपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राज्य के खनन मंत्री बृजकिशोर बिंद को हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। इन्हें विराट लोकतांत्रिक सेकुलर मोर्चा के बसपा प्रत्याशी जमा खाने 24,294 मतों के बड़े अंतर से हराया। मोहम्मद जामा खान को 95,245 मत प्राप्त हुए।जबकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी बृजकिशोर बिंद को 70,951 वोट मिले। पोस्टल बैलट से 203 रामगढ़ के प्रत्याशी का हुआ फैसला कैमूर के चार विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में हॉट सीट माने जाने वाले 203 रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र का चुनाव परिणाम काफी रोमांचक और संघर्षपूर्ण रहा। शुरुआती रुझानों में विराट लोकतांत्रिक सेकुलर मोर्चा के बसपा प्रत्याशी अंबिका यादव अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदीयों से आगे रहे। अंतिम चरण में पोस्टल वोट के जरिए इस विधानसभा चुनाव क्षेत्र का परिणाम घोषित किया गया। जिसमें कुल 1604 वोट पड़े।जिसमें 149 वोट रिजेक्ट किए गए। पोस्टल वोट में बसपा के अंबिका सिंह को 305 जबकि भाजपा के अशोक कुमार सिंह को 334 राजद प्रत्याशी सुधाकर सिंह को 799 मत प्राप्त हुए।पोस्टल वोट के जरिए राजद प्रत्याशी 189 वोटों से जीत दर्ज करने में कामयाब रहे।
रामगढ़ में भाजपा तीसरे पायदान पर रही
रामगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 12 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे।जिसमें बसपा के अंबिका सिंह को 57,894 भाजपा के अशोक कुमार सिंह को 56,084 मत प्राप्त हुए।भाजपा यहां तीसरे पायदान पर रही। जबकि नेशनलिस्ट कांग्रेस पार्टी के रामबचन राम को 907, राजद प्रत्याशी सुधाकर सिंह को 58,083, भारतीय सब लोग पार्टी के दीपक उपाध्याय को 584 निर्दलीय इंद्रेश बहादुर सिंह को 510,इलियास अंसारी को 192,राम बचन सिंह को 182, राम सुधाकर तिवारी को 381, शंकर दयाल आनंद को 864, साहिल कुमार को 395 और संजय कुमार सिंह को 1171 मत प्राप्त हुए इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 177247 मत पोल हुए।

मोहनिया विस से पहली बार महिला विधायक
204 मोहनिया विधानसभा में पहली बार महिला विधायक क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगी। महागठबंधन की राजद प्रत्याशी संगीता कुमारी ने भाजपा के निरंजन राम को शिकस्त दी है।इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा प्रत्याशी निरंजन नाम को 49,181 मत प्राप्त हुए।नेशनलिस्ट कांग्रेस पार्टी के राजेश कुमार राम को 771,राष्ट्रीय जनता दल की संगीता कुमारी को 61,235 राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी की सुमन देवी को 39,855, अखिल भारतीय अपना दल के अनिल कुमार को 743,राष्ट्रवादी जनरल पार्टी सत्य के इंद्रजीत राम को 1603,स्वराज पार्टी लोकतांत्रिक के ददन राम को 288, निर्दलीय अश्विनी कुमार को 299, वोट मिले ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें