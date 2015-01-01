पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पड़ताल:रामगढ़ में 31,046 उपभोक्ताओं ने लिया विद्युत कनेक्शन,9,175 ही चुका रहे बिल

भभुआएक घंटा पहले
  • रामगढ़ पावर सबडिवीजन का 36 करोड़ 55 लाख 80 हजार है बकाया

रामगढ़ पावर सेक्शन में विभिन्न प्रकार के कार्यो में बिजली उपयोग करने के लिए 31 हजार 46 लोगों के द्वारा बिजली का कनेक्शन तो लिया गया है,लेकिन कनेक्शन लिए उपभोक्ताओं में महज 9 हजार एक सौ 75 उपभोक्ताओं के द्वारा ही नियमित तरीके से बिजली के बिल का भुगतान किया जा रहा है।जबकि सरकार के निर्देश पर बिजली विभाग ने बिजली की चोरी को रोकने के लिए कई उपाय किये।अभी तक बिजली की चोरी को रोकने में विभाग नाकाम रहा है।

विभाग के द्वारा फरमान जारी किया गया था 31 मार्च तक जिन उपभोक्ताओं या दफ्तरों के द्वारा बिजली के बकाये बिल का भुगतान नही किया गया तो उन्हें अवैध घोषित कर एफआइआर दर्ज की जाएगी।सरकारी आंकड़े के मुताबिक रामगढ़ पावर सेक्शन में घरेलू कनेक्शन के लिए 17557 एग्रीमेंट किये गए जिसमे 7195 लोगो के द्वारा बिल का भुगतान नियमित रूप से किया जा रहा है। बीपीएल परिवार वालों के द्वारा 5045 कनेक्शन में सिर्फ 947 लोग बिल का भुगतान कर रहे है।
कृषि कार्य के लिए 4,334 कनेक्शन लिया गया
रामगढ़ क्षेत्र में कृषि कार्य के लिए 4,334 कनेक्शन लिया गया। जिसमें 1819 कनेक्शन चालू है। महज 567 उपभोक्ताओं के द्वारा बिजली का बिल चुकता किया जा रहा है। जबकि औद्योगिक के लिए 210 कनेक्शन में सिर्फ 128 लोगों के द्वारा तथा छोटे बड़े ब्यवसाय के लिए 822 उपभोक्ताओं में सिर्फ 320 लोगों के द्वारा बिजली का बिल चुकता किया जा रहा है। बकाये बिजली बिल को लेकर जितना आम उपभोक्ताओं का रवैया तो ठीक नही है।लेकिन सरकारी खजाने को चुना लगाने में सरकारी हुक्मरानों के द्वारा भी गंभीरता दिखाते हुए बिजली के बिल का समय से भुगतान नही किया जा रहा है।

जिनमें से सरकारी दफ्तरों पर 14 लाख 75 हजार बकाया है बिल, कृषि के लिए 4334 में 567,बीपीएल कोटे से 5045 में 957 लोग ही चुका रहे बिल

2.20 लाख प्रखंड कार्यालय रामगढ़ पर बकाया
रामगढ़ प्रखण्ड कार्यालय पर 2 लाख 20 हजार आठ सौ ग्यारह तथा रेफ़रल अस्पताल रामगढ़ पर 1 लाख 29 हजार सात सौ सोलह प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नुआंव पर 1 लाख 25 हजार।कृषि व सिचाई विभाग के दफ्तरों की बात करें तो कृषि फार्म रामगढ़ पर 97 हजार 4 सौ तिहत्तर तथा प्रखण्ड कृषि कार्यालय पर 22 हजार 52,जमानियां पम्प नहर पर 1 लाख 77 हजार 554 रुपये,ई किसान भवन रामगढ़ पर 16004 रुपये बाल विकास परियोजना कार्यालय रामगढ़ पर 46 हजार 8 सौ इकहत्तर तथा कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालय के ऊपर 1 लाख 71 हजार 2 सौ 31 रुपये बिजली का बकाया बिल बाकी है।रामगढ़ पावर सबडिवीजन का सरकारी दफ्तरों पर कुल 10 लाख रुपये बकाये है।विभाग के द्वारा अभी तक बकाया बिल को चुकता नही किया जा सका है।

गांवों के लिए एलईडी लाइट का एग्रीमेंट ही नही कराया गया
बिजली विभाग के कर्मी बताते है कि ये तो सरकारी आंकड़े है।जबकि हकीकत यह है कि सातनिश्चय योजना के तहत पंचायतों के वार्डो में लगाये गए सबमर्सिबल तथा गांव की गलियों को रोशन करने के लिए लगाये गए एलईडी लाइट का एग्रीमेंट ही नही कराया गया है।जबकि वार्डों में लगाये गए समर्सिबल को चलाने के लिए बिजली का कनेक्शन लेना अनिवार्य है।इसके लिए विभाग के द्वारा वार्ड प्रबंधन समिति को कई बार सूचित भी किया गया बावजूद इसके कोई असर नही हुआ।कर्मी कहते है कि जब सरकारी योजनाओं में ही बिजली की चोरी की जा रही है तो आम लोगों के ऊपर कैसे नकेल लगाई जा सकती है।

पावर सबडिवीजन में कुल 25 करोड़ का बिल बकाया
रामगढ़ बिजली विभाग रेवेन्यू के जेई शशि भूषण कुमार ने बताया कि बकाये बिल को लेकर संबंधित उपभोक्ताओं को नोटिस किया जाता है।बावजूद बिजली का बिल समय से भुगतान नही किया जा रहा है। रामगढ़ पावर सबडिवीजन में कुल करीब 25 करोड़ रुपये का बिल बकाया है। जिसमें विभिन्न सरकारी दफ्तरों पर 14 लाख 91 हजार 3 सौ उन्नीस रुपये का बकाया बिल है।जिस वजह से बिजली विभाग को काफी नुकसान हो रहा है।उन्होंने बताया कि रामगढ़ पावर सबडिवीजन में कुल 31046 लोगों ने कनेक्शन लिया है, लेकिन 9171 लोगों के द्वारा ही समय से बिजली के बिल का भुगतान किया जा रहा है।

