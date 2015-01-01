पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:44 ली. शराब ले जा रहे दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार

भभुआ34 मिनट पहले
थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत कुदरा भभुआ चौक पर गुरुवार की देर शाम पुलिस को एक बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल हुई थानाध्यक्ष शक्ति कुमार सिंह ने पुलिस बल के साथ घेराबंदी कर एक अपाचे बाइक पर शराब लेकर आ रहे दो शराब तस्करों को धर दबोचा। यह करवाई तब हुई जब थानाध्यक्ष शक्ति कुमार सिंह ने सादे लिबास में खड़े होकर रुक-रुक कर बाइक चेकिंग कर रहे थे। शराब तस्करों द्वारा शराब लेकर आने की शराब तस्करों को पकड़ने के लिए जाल बिछा दी गई थी।

अपाचे बाइक नंबर यूपी 65 सी ए/3399 को आते देख उसकी घेराबंदी कर रोक कर जांच की गई तो बैग में रखे गए विदेशी शराब पाया गया। दोनों शराब तस्करों को अपने गिरफ्त में लेते हुए पुलिस ने शराब एवं बाइक सहित तस्करों को थाना लाई। जहां शराब की जांच करने पर 180 एमएल इंपीरियल ब्लू 8 बोतल एवं 375 एमएल की रॉयल स्टेज 67 बोतल पाया गया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज किया।

