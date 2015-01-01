पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:विजलेंस के समक्ष 450 नियोजित शिक्षकों का देना होगा सर्टिफिकेट, शीघ्र होगी जांच

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • निदेशक ने 23 दिसंबर तक डीईओ डीपीओ को रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराने का दिया अल्टीमेटम
  • जिलास्तर पर विजिलेंस के पुलिस पदाधिकारी को देनी होगी रिपोर्ट

नियोजित शिक्षकों से जुड़े जिले के 450 शिक्षकों का प्रमाण पत्र निगरानी विभाग को उपलब्ध कराना होगा।इस मामले में निदेशक प्राथमिक शिक्षा ने जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी और जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी स्थापना को पत्र जारी करते हुए निर्देशित किया है।जिसमें कहा गया है कि पंचायती राज संस्थान अंतर्गत प्राथमिक और मध्य विद्यालय में नियोजित शिक्षकों के शैक्षणिक तथा प्रशैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र की जांच हेतु निगरानी विभाग को उपलब्ध कराया जाए।

इस मामले में उच्च न्यायालय पटना में दायर लोकहित याचिका रंजीत पंडित बनाम राज्य सरकार एवं अन्य से पारित आदेश के तहत नियोजित शिक्षकों के शैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्रों की जांच निगरानी विभाग द्वारा कराई जा रही है। जिला स्तर पर निगरानी विभाग के द्वारा प्रतिनियुक्त पुलिस पदाधिकारी को हस्तगत कराया जाना है। शिक्षकों का प्रमाण पत्र निगरानी विभाग को उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जा रहा है। पंचायत नियोजन इकाई के सदस्य सचिव एवं प्रखंड नियोजन इकाई के सदस्य सचिव और निगरानी विभाग के प्रतिनियुक्त पुलिस पदाधिकारी के साथ शिक्षा विभाग के पदाधिकारियों में जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी और जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी स्थापना प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी संयुक्त बैठक करते हुए जांच से संबंधित बाकी बचे फोल्डर एवं मेधा सूची को निगरानी विभाग के नोडल पदाधिकारी को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

23 दिसंबर तक इसकी रिपोर्ट विभाग को उपलब्ध करानी होगी। इस मामले में शिक्षकों के नियोजन इकाई का नाम, शिक्षकों की संख्या, उपलब्ध कराए गए फोल्डर की संख्या, लंबित फोल्डर की संख्या, फोल्डर लंबित रहने का कारण,लंबित फोल्डर के लिए जिम्मेदार नियोजन इकाई के विरुद्ध की गई कार्रवाई का विवरण भी मांगा गया है।
कार्रवाई के नाम पर हो रही सिर्फ खानापूर्ति
इस मामले में पहले भी अपर सचिव के आदेश के बाद पंचायत सचिव के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई के लिए नियोजन इकाई के सचिव सह बीडीओ को नोटिस किया गया है। बीडीओ के माध्यम से पंचायत सचिवों के विरुद्ध प्रपत्र क गठित करते हुए विभागीय कार्रवाई की बात कही गई। नियोजित शिक्षकों से जुड़े फोल्डर जमा नहीं करने में कोई प्रखंडों के पंचायत नियोजन ईकाई का नाम शामिल है।

शिक्षकों के नियोजन से जुड़े मामले हमेशा से चर्चा का केंद्र में रहा है। गड़बड़ी के कई मामले सभी ब्लॉक में पाए गए है। जिले के सभी 11 ब्लॉक में नियोजन इकाई के माध्यम से हुए बहाली में फर्जीवाड़े के कई मामले आए दिन सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। इसके बावजूद कार्रवाई के नाम पर सिर्फ कागजी खानापूर्ति जारी है।
5250 का टारगेट, मिले 4850,दर्ज हो चुका है केस

पंचायत नियोजन इकाइयों के माध्यम से 5250 शिक्षकों से जुड़े फोल्डर की मांग की गई थी। कई प्रयासों के बावजूद सिर्फ 4850 शिक्षकों से जुड़े फोल्डर निगरानी को उपलब्ध कराया जा सका है। जिन नियोजन इकाइयों ने फोल्डर नहीं दिया उनके विरुद्ध स्थानीय थानों में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई।

इसके बावजूद मामला अब भी पेंडिंग में पड़ा हुआ है। राज्य स्तर से नियोजित शिक्षकों से जुड़े मामले की निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। विजिलेंस को भी फर्जी शिक्षकों के विरुद्ध केस दर्ज किए जाने का आदेश दिया जा चुका है। जिन शिक्षकों पर केस दर्ज होगा उन्हें तत्काल सेवा से बर्खास्त कर दिया जाएगा।

