सुधार:प्रसव की सुविधाओं में सुधार के लिए सदर अस्पताल समेत 5 संस्थान विकसित होंगे

भभुआ2 दिन पहले
  • जिले के किसी भी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान को अबतक लक्ष्य कार्यक्रम के तहत सर्टिफिकेट नहीं मिला
  • हरियाणा की सपोर्टिंग टीम से स्वास्थ्य विभाग ले रहा टेक्निकल सलाह

जिले के किसी भी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान को अब तक लक्ष्य कार्यक्रम के तहत सर्टिफिकेशन नहीं मिला है। लेकिन सदर अस्पताल को इस सर्टिफिकेशन के लिए शीघ्र विकसित किया जाएगा। इसके अतिरिक्त पांच अन्य स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को तेजी से विकसित कर लक्ष्य का मानक हासिल किया जाएगा।

स्वास्थ्य महकमा सपोर्ट एजेंसी से सदर अस्पताल में मात्री शिशु स्वास्थ्य को बढ़ावा देने के हिसाब से प्रसव संबंधी सुविधाओं को बढ़ाने के के लिए टेक्निकल टीम से सलाह ले रहा है। इसके लिए हरियाणा की विशेषज्ञ टीम अस्पताल का निरीक्षण कर चुकी है। टीम का नेतृत्व डॉ रुचि गुप्ता कर रही है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक टीम ने प्रसव कक्ष, ऑपरेशन थिएटर के आधुनिक मानक के अनुरूप विकसित करने के लिए कई सलाह दिए हैं। इस पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन शीघ्र अमल करेगा।
मातृ शिशु विंग में बढ़ेगा इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर: स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आधिकारिक जानकारी के मुताबिक प्रसव सुविधाओं को मानक के स्तर पर लाने के लिए इस विंग के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को बढ़ाया जाएगा। फिलहाल सदर अस्पताल में संचालित प्रसव कक्ष की एरिया भी बढ़ाई जाएगी।

पहले रेफरल अस्पताल रामगढ़ चिह्नित हुआ था
बता दें कि करीब 4 सालों पहले लक्ष्य कार्यक्रम के तहत जिले के रेफरल अस्पताल रामगढ़ को चिन्हित किया गया था। लेकिन संस्थान में सर्जन चिकित्सक व गाइनेकोलॉजिस्ट की अनुपलब्धता के अलावे कई अन्य आवश्यक संसाधनों की अनुपलब्धता के चलते यह मानक के तौर पर विकसित नहीं किया जा सका था। अब इसकी जगह सदर अस्पताल को चिन्हित किया गया।
चार अन्य स्वास्थ्य संस्थान भी विकसित होंगे
प्रभारी जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक ऋषिकेश के मुताबिक मानक के अनुरूप सदर अस्पताल के विकास के बाद अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल मोहनिया, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भगवानपुर, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चैनपुर व रामगढ़ अस्पताल पर भी फोकस किया जाएगा। इसे इसके अनुकूल विकसित कर राष्ट्रीय स्तर की मानक की सर्टिफिकेशन हासिल की जाएगी।

संसाधनों के कमी के चलते आ रही परेशानी: सिविल सर्जन
इस संदर्भ में पूछे जाने पर सिविल सर्जन डॉक्टर अरुण कुमार तिवारी ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों के मानक के तौर पर विकसित किए जाने को लेकर तैयारी की जा रही है। संसाधनों की कमी आड़े आ रही है। इसके लिए सरकार से पत्राचार कर मांग की गई है। रेफरल अस्पताल रामगढ़ में सर्जन चिकित्सक व गाइनेकोलॉजिस्ट की अनुपलब्धता के चलते प्रमाणीकरण नहीं हो सका था। इसलिए अब सदर अस्पताल को चिन्हित किया गया है। इसके बाद अन्य चार संस्थान भी चयनित कर उन्हें विकसित किया जाएगा।

