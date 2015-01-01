पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की परीक्षा में 5678 परीक्षार्थी हुए शामिल

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लिखित परीक्षा की पहली पाली में 546, दूसरी पाली में 494 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में नहीं हुए शामिल
  • जिले के 14 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण और कदाचार मुक्त संपन्न हुई परीक्षा

केंद्रीय चयन परिषद (सिपाही भर्ती) द्वारा पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग बिहार सरकार में फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की लिखित परीक्षा के दौरान पहली पाली में 2813 तो दूसरी पाली में 2865 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। जबकि पहली पाली में 546 और दूसरी पाली में 494 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।जिले के 14 परीक्षा केंद्रों में परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण और कदाचार मुक्त संपन्न हुई।

जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी सूर्यनारायण सहित उड़नदस्ता दल के नोडल पदाधिकारी परीक्षा के दौरान कई केंद्रों का जायजा लिया। किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को नकल के आरोप में निष्कासित नहीं किया गया। बता दें कि फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की लिखित परीक्षा में पहली पाली में 3359 परीक्षार्थियों को भाग लेना था। जिसमें 2813 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। जबकि 546 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। जबकि दूसरी पाली में भी 3359 परीक्षार्थियों को शामिल होना था। जिसमें 2865 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। जबकि 494 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा के दौरान बिना मास्क के परीक्षार्थियों को केंद्र में प्रवेश नहीं दिया गया। सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षार्थियों की थर्मल स्कैनिंग भी की गई। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी सूर्यनारायण ने बताया कि जिले के सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए शांतिपूर्ण और कदाचार मुक्त तरीके से परीक्षा संपन्न कराई गई।

परीक्षार्थियों को केंद्र ढूंढने में हुई परेशानी
जिला मुख्यालय में 14 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए थे।फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की परीक्षा के दौरान कई परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र तक पहुंचने में परेशानियों का भी सामना करना पड़ा। सवारी वाहनों पर जैसे तैसे लटक कर परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा केंद्रों तक पहुंचे। इस दौरान शहर में ई-रिक्शा चालकों की चांदी रही। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पहली पाली में सुबह 9 बजे ही रिपोर्टिंग टाइम रखी गई थी। जबकि दूसरी पाली में एक बजे रिपोर्टिंग टाइम रखी गई थी। जिसको लेकर परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़ परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास इकट्ठा रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें