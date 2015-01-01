पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:55 पुड़िया स्मैक, कैश व 3 बाइक के साथ 6 गिरफ्तार

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में एक पूर्व में मारपीट व आर्म्स एक्ट में जा चुका है जेल

55 पुड़िया स्मैक,चीलम, लाइटर,कैश व तीन बाइक के साथ 6 आरोपी गिरफ्तार किये गए हैं। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में भभुआ थाना क्षेत्र के विंध्य नगर अखलासपुर निवासी मदन सेठ का पुत्र किसान पटेल स्वर्गीय ललन सिंह का पुत्र मुकेश पटेल, मुआ बिंद का पुत्र लालू बिंद, स्वर्गीय राम रतन सिंह का पुत्र रोशन कुमार, बेचन बिंद का पुत्र संदीप कुमार और राधेश्याम सिंह का पुत्र पंकज पटेल शामिल हैं। सभी आरोपी भभुआ थाना क्षेत्र के अखलासपुर गांव के बिंद नगर निवासी बताए गए हैं।

इस बाबत एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में एक पूर्व में मारपीट व आर्म्स एक्ट में जेल जा चुका है जबकि अन्य आरोपितों पर भी आपराधिक केस दर्ज है। एसपी ने बताया है कि बुधवार को दोपहर करीब 2 बजे थाना अध्यक्ष भभुआ को गुप्त सूचना मिली की ग्राम अखलासपुर में मदन सिंह के तालाब के किनारे कुछ लोग स्मैक बेच रहे हैं, और सेवन भी कर रहे हैं।

थानाध्यक्ष पुलिस बल और गठित टीम के साथ पहुंचे
सूचना के आधार पर किसान पटेल के केबिन पर छापेमारी करने पर किसान पटेल मुकेश पटेल लालू बिंद, रोशन कुमार भभुआ वार्ड नंबर 11 पंकज पटेल सभी स्मैक सेवन करने के उद्देश्य से इकट्ठा हुए थे।इस दौरान संदीप कुमार अखलासपुर को सड़क के किनारे स्मैक के साथ पकड़ा गया। इसमें रोशन कुमार पहले भी शराब सेवन करने के आरोप में जेल जा चुका है जबकि लालू बिंद मारपीट के केस में एक बार जेल गया है जबकि किसान पटेल मारपीट व आर्म्स एक्ट के केस में जेल जा चुका है।

