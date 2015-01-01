पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पुलिस की कार्रवाई में चांद बीसीओ समेत दो लोगों से लूट मामले में रोहतास के 6 लुटेरे हुए गिरफ्तार

भभुआ7 घंटे पहले
  • कैमूर पुलिस ने लूट कांड के दो मामलों का किया पर्दाफाश, दो बाइक, मोबाइल बरामद कर किया जब्त
  • लगभग 4 माह पूर्व भभुआ मोहनिया रोड में हुए दो लूट कांडों का खुलासा पुलिस ने किया

कैमूर में चांद बीसीओ( सहकारिता प्रसार पदाधिकारी) समेत दो लोगों से लूटकांड मामले में रोहतास के 5 समेत 6 लुटेरों को कैमूर पुलिस ने गुरुवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दअरसल कैमूर पुलिस ने लूट कांड के दो मामलों का पर्दाफाश किया है। जिसमें लाल रंग की अपाची समेत दो बाइक,मोबाइल बरामद करते हुए जब्त किया है।

गिरफ्तार लुटेरों में रोहतास जिले के आलमगंज थाना क्षेत्र के नगर गांव निवासी काला गद्दी के पुत्र मजनू अली उर्फ अब्दुल खान रोहतास जिले के सासाराम नगर थाना क्षेत्र के मुबारकगंज गांव निवासी कपिल बिंद का पुत्र विजय बिंद उर्फ करिअवा रोहतास जिले के नगर थाना सासाराम क्षेत्र के किला मोहल्ला दलेलगंज निवासी स्वर्गीय लाला चौधरी के पुत्र साजन कुमार रोहतास जिले के सासाराम थाना क्षेत्र के दलेलगंज गांव निवासी ओमप्रकाश गुप्ता के पुत्र मोहित गुप्ता रोहतास के सासाराम थाना क्षेत्र के सागर गांव निवासी प्रदीप कुमार का पुत्र आकाश कुमार के अलावे कैमूर जिले के सोनहन थाना क्षेत्र के टिकरा गांव निवासी सुरेंद्र कुमार सिंह यादव के पुत्र सोनू कुमार यादव शामिल हैं।

इस बाबत एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने बताया है कि लगभग 4 माह पूर्व भभुआ मोहनिया रोड में हुए दो कांडों का खुलासा पुलिस ने किया है। जिसमें भभुआ नगर के एकता चौक से हुई एक छिन त ई की घटना के उद्भेदन के क्रम में कैमूर पुलिस को यह सफलता हाथ लगी है।
गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर धराए लुटेरे
एसपी ने बताया है कि गिरफ्तार आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर लुटेरे पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े हैं। जिसमें विजय बिंद उर्फ करिअवा मुबारकगंज थाना नगर सासाराम जिला रोहतास एवं साजन कुमार ग्राम किला मोहल्ला दलेलगंज थाना नगर सासाराम रोहतास को अभिरक्षा में लेकर पूछताछ प्रारंभ की गई उनके बताए अनुसार आलमगंज सासाराम के मजनू अली अली उर्फ अब्दुल खान पिता काला गद्दी ग्राम आलमगंज थाना नगर सासाराम जिला रोहतास के घर से दंडाधिकारी से लूटी गई अपाची मोटरसाइकिल बरामद की गई।

विजय बिंद एवं साजन कुमार चौधरी से पूछताछ करने के बाद इनकी निशानदेही पर रवि कांत चौबे से लूटी गई होंडा शाइन मोटरसाइकिल भी चुटिया थाना क्षेत्र से सत्येंद्र राम पिता राम प्यारे राम ग्राम तिहरा बरामद कर ली गई है। यह अभी शराब एवं मारपीट केस में चुटिया थाना से फरार है।
वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान से कांड का हुआ खुलासा
इस कांड का खुलासा पुलिस ने वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान के आधार पर किया एसपी ने बताया कि पूर्व में बेला उठाना में अंकित कांड के अनुसंधान के क्रम में लूटी गई लैपटॉप पर मोबाइल को बरामद किया गया एवं इस कांड में 6 व्यक्तियों को जेल भेजा गया था लेकिन मोटरसाइकिल के दोनों लूट कांड का उद्भेदन नहीं किए जा सके थे।

उपरोक्त दोनों कानों के अनुसंधान के क्रम में अनुसंधान के जरिए बीते 3 अगस्त 2020 को लूटी गई मोबाइल बबुआ के नवीन जायसवाल मोबाइल मैकेनिक के पास से बरामद किया गया और पूछताछ के लिए नवीन जायसवाल एवं सोनू यादव पिता सुरेंद्र सिंह यादव ग्राम सगरा थाना सुमन को थाना लाया गया।

इनसे पूछताछ के आधार पर यह पता चला कि उक्त मोबाइल दिलाओ पैक्स अध्यक्ष के लैपटॉप एवं पैसे की लूट कांड में जेल भेजे गए सुबोध यादव ग्राम सराय एवं उसके दो अन्य सहयोगियों के साथ इन्हें मोबाइल मरम्मत के लिए देने की बात बताई गई।

इस आधार पर पूछताछ के लिए इस कांड के संदेही सुबोध यादव, विक्की कुमार मिश्रा उर्फ जीतू उर्फ पांडा एवं मन्नू यादव को पुलिस रिमांड पर थाना ले आई। जो बेलाव थाना के उपरोक्त लूट कांड में जेल में थे, जब गहन पूछताछ की गई तब इन तीनों ने इस घटना में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार है और सासाराम में अपने सहयोगियों के द्वारा उक्त मोटरसाइकिल बेचने की बात बताई।

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े आरोपी अंतर जिला लुटेरे हैं : एसपी
अभी तक के अनुसंधान से पता चला है कि अंतर जिला गिरोह के लुटेरे हैं जिसके लगभग एक दर्जन से अधिक सदस्यों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है। कुछ सदस्य फरार चल रहे हैं,जिनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है। इस कांड के उद्भेदन में शामिल सभी पुलिस कर्मियों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।
दिलनवाज अहमद, एसपी, कैमूर

