बनाया अखाड़ा:व्यायामशाला बंद होने पर गांव के स्टेडियम में बनाया अखाड़ा

लॉकडाउन के समय से ही एकलव्य व्यायामशाला बिछियां बंद है। जिसमें प्रखण्ड के एवंती गांव के पांच पहलवान नामांकित है। किंतु व्यायामशाला बंद होने के चलते इन बाल पहलवानों के कुश्ती का अभ्यास नहीं हो पा रहा था। इसलिए इन पहलवानों ने गांव के परानपुर स्थित जर्जर स्टेडियम में अखाड़ा बना अभ्यास शुरू कर दिये। जिन्हें इनके गुरु पंचायत के बीडीसी पति मदन पहलवान कुश्ती के दांव-पेच सीखा रहे हैं। इन बाल पहलवानों ने बताया कि लॉक डाउन के कारण व्यायामशाला बंद हो गया, कहीं कोई प्रतियोगिता नहीं हो सकी। दिल्ली में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय एसजीएफआई प्रतियोगिता में हमलोगों के ही बीच के सीनियर पहलवान इस प्रतियोगिता में 75 किलो भार वर्ग में शिवम कुमार कांस्य पदक जीत चुके हैं। इसी प्रतियोगिता के 52 किलो भार वर्ग में कुमार रमन व 68 किलो भार वर्ग में रुद्रेश भाग ले चुके हैं। राज्यस्तर पर जतिन और सोनू सिल्वर पदक पा चुके हैं।

