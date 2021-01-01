पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:मुंडेश्वरी गेट व ट्रक के बीच दबे दुकानदार की बॉडी के उड़े चिथड़े, हुई दर्दनाक मौत

भभुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुंडेश्वरी द्वार के पास फुटपाथ पर खिलौना बेचने के काम करता था मृतक फुटपाथ दुकानदार

अनुमंडल का मुख्य द्वार मुंडेश्वरी द्वार पर ट्रक और मुंडेश्वरी द्वार के बीच फंसे एक फुटपाथ ही दुकानदार की द्वार की दीवार व ट्रक की बॉडी में दबकर उसके शरीर के चिथड़े उड़ गए। हादसे में मौके पर ही दुकानदार की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार भभुआ थाना क्षेत्र के रतवार गांव निवासी निहोरा गोसाई का 48 वर्षीय पुत्र कामेश्वर गोसाई प्रतिदिन की तरह मंगलवार को भी चांदनी चौक स्थित महावीर सेठ मंदिर के पास फुटपाथ पर अपनी खिलौने की दुकान लगाए हुए था।

इसी दौरान दोपहर लगभग 1:30 बजे वह अपने दुकान पर कुछ सामान लाने के लिए भभुआ रोड की तरफ गया, जैसे ही वह अपने माथे पर सामान से भरा एक बोरा लेकर वापस भभुआ रोड से अपने दुकान के तरफ जा रहा था कि जैसे ही वह मुंडेश्वरी द्वार के पास पहुंचा था कि वैसे ही सासाराम की तरफ से आ रही ट्रक संख्या यूपी 67 टी 4013 मुंडेश्वरी द्वार में टर्न लेते हुए प्रवेश की। जैसे ही ट्रक चालक अपनी ट्रक को लेकर मुंडेश्वरी गेट में प्रवेश किया ट्रक का पूरा बॉडी मुंडेश्वरी द्वार से लगभग पूरी तरह सट गया।

जिससे मुंडेश्वरी द्वार में पूरी तरह से सटे फुटपाथी दुकानदार के चिथड़े उड़ गए और उसकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। चालक ट्रक छोड़कर फरार उधर,भीड़ ने सड़क पर शव रखकर किया जाम : घटना के बाद मौके पर लोगों की भारी भीड़ जुट गई। मौके की नजाकत को भांप ट्रक चालक ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गया। सूचना पर फौरन पहुंची मोहनिया पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में कर अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल भेज दिया। इधर, घटना को लेकर चांदनी चौक पर जुटे लोगों की भारी भीड़ आक्रोशित होने लगी इसी दौरान मृतक के परिजन अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल पहुंचे और, मृतक के शव को लेकर चांदनी चौक पर रख सड़क को जाम कर दिया।

जाम में गुजरने वाली वाहनों से चाबी निकाल ले रही थी गुस्साई भीड़
जाम में गुजरने वाली वाहनों को लोगों ने आक्रोश जताते हुए वाहन से चाबी निकाल ले रहे थे। मामले की गंभीरता को देख मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए लोगों को किसी तरह की अभद्रता नहीं करने की सख्त चेतावनी दी। आक्रोशित लोग लगभग 1 घंटे तक चांदनी चौक पर सड़क को जाम रखे। लोगों की मांग को देखते हुए मौके पर मौजूद सीओ राजीव कुमार ने आपदा प्रबंधन की ओर से चार लाख मुआवजा दिलाने की आश्वासन दी इसके बाद जाम कर रहे लोगों ने जाम हटा दी।

खिलौने की दुकान से चलता था पूरे परिवार की जीविका
मृतक कामेश्वर गोसाई का मोहनिया के चांदनी चौक पर स्थित महावीर मंदिर के पास प्रतिदिन फुटपाथ पर खिलौने की दुकान लगता था। व्यवहार से काफी मृदुभाषी कामेश्वर गोसाई को आसपास के दुकानदार वालों काफी सम्मान करते थे। मृतक के अलावे उनके घर में उनकी पत्नी दो लड़का व दो लड़की है। एक लड़की की शादी हो गई है। पूरा घर का खर्चा उसी फुटपाथ के दुकान से चलता था। मगर कौन जानता था कि मंगलवार का दिन उनके परिवार के लिए अशुभ होगा।

ट्रक पर सहचालक होता तो घटना नहीं घटती
ट्रक में चालक था, अगर ट्रक में सहचालक होता तो घटना नहीं होती। जिस वक्त रॉक को चालक मुंडेश्वरी गेट में टर्न लेकर प्रवेश किया, उस वक्त बाएं तरफ संचालक नहीं था अगर सहचालक होता तो मुंडेश्वरी द्वार के दीवाल में सटे फुटपाथी दुकानदार को देख लेता और ट्रक चला रहे चालक को ट्रक को आगे बढ़ने से रुकवा देता। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि उक्त ट्रक में संचालक होता तो घटना कतई नहीं होती। बता दंे की लगातार चालक की लापरवाही स आए दिन सड़क हादसे होते रहते है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser