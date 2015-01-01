पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोपी धराया:पिस्टल लहराने के वायरल वीडियो में आरोपी धराया

भभुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिस्टल लहराने की वीडियो वायरल मामले में आरोपी को थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।गिरफ्तार आरोपी मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के मुबारकपुर गांव निवासी मुन्ना सिंह का पुत्र अमृत सिंह उर्फ सुशांत है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए वीडियो में वायरल पिस्टल और दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किया है। इस बाबत एसपी दिलनवाज अहमद ने बताया है कि एक वीडियो सोशल साइट पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा था, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति पिस्टल लिए हुए हैं।उसमें वह पिस्टल से मैगजीन निकाल रहा है। इस वीडियो का सत्यापन एवं उद्भेदन के लिए मोहनिया थाना अध्यक्ष को निर्देशित किया गया।

जिसके बाद यह वीडियो मोहनिया थाना क्षेत्र के मुबारकपुर के मुन्ना सिंह के पुत्र अमृत सिंह उर्फ सुशांत का निकला। जो पिस्टल लिए हुए तथा मैगजीन में कारतूस डाल रहा है। उसके घर ग्राम मुबारकपुर में छापेमारी कर आरोपी को उक्त पिस्टल एवं दो जिंदा कारतूस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। प्रथम दृष्टया देखने पर पिस्टल ओरिजिनल प्रतीत होता है। पुलिस आरमोरर द्वारा भी इसकी पुष्टि की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें