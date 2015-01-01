पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:दो नए-नए हिस्सों में बंटेगा अधौरा व चैनपुर वन क्षेत्र

भभुआ34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैमूर वन प्रमंडल में बढ़ सकते हैं वनक्षेत्र

कैमूर जिले के अधौरा और चैनपुर वन क्षेत्र को शीघ्र ही दो नए-नए हिस्सों में विभाजित किया जाएगा। वन विभाग इसकी तैयारियों में जुटा है।दरअसल कैमूर वन प्रमंडल को कुल 4 हिस्सों में बांटा गया है। अब प्रमंडल को 6 हिस्सों में बांटा जा सकता है। इसकी संभावना बढ़ती जा रही है। चर्चा भी तेज हो चुकी है। बताया जा रहा है कि अधौरा व चैनपुर वन क्षेत्र के हिस्सों को दो नए-नए हिस्सों में विभाजित किया जाएगा। यह इसलिए क्योंकि वन क्षेत्र के विकास में सहूलियत होगी। यदि विभाग की ओर से इस प्रस्ताव पर सहमति दी गई तो यह शीघ्र ही अमल में लाया जा सकता है। बहरहाल विभाग के आधिकारिक जनों का मानना है कि कैमूर वन प्रमंडल का वन क्षेत्र काफी बड़े हिस्से में फैला हुआ है।
अधौरा व चैनपुर क्षेत्र का विस्तार काफी घना है : मुख्य रूप से अधौरा व चैनपुर क्षेत्र का विस्तार काफी घना है। इन वन क्षेत्रों में दो अलग-अलग नए वन क्षेत्र बनाने के प्रस्ताव विभाग को भेजे जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें